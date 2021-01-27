iHeartMedia Names Yesenia Bello Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

In this new role, Bello will work closely with Laven and iHeartMedia’s executive leadership and Human Resources divisions to drive comprehensive long-term and measurable diversity and Inclusion strategies across iHeartMedia, as well as develop and implement specific Diversity and Inclusion goals and solutions for employee, community, client and agency engagement that drive inclusive behaviors and business practices.

Bello will also spearhead the development and implementation of inclusion strategies for iHeart that focus on employee retention and development, including identifying and showcasing existing high potential talent across iHeartMedia and promoting internal mobility; collaborating on ongoing Diversity and Inclusion training and education for employees and leadership; and attracting dynamic, diverse and multi-generational talent across the company’s spectrum of audio brands and platforms.

In addition, Bello will create opportunities to engage and collaborate with iHeartMedia’s advertising and business partners on Diversity and Inclusion initiatives; support the advertising sales and marketing teams on Diversity and Inclusion client and agency conversations; work closely with iHeartMedia’s sales and marketing teams on sales and marketing materials; and partner on Diversity and Inclusion events and projects supporting various iHeartMedia businesses across the country.

“At iHeart, we know that supporting our company’s diverse voices while continuing to bring in new ones is essential to our company’s success,” said Laven. “Throughout her career, Yesenia has made it a priority to understand the needs and goals of multicultural communities. This, combined with her deep knowledge of our company, makes her the right person to take on this newly created role.”

“I’m excited to move into this critical new role at iHeart at such an important time for our company and our country,” said Bello. “I’ve seen iHeart’s commitment to diversity and inclusion up close since joining the company in 2019, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our entire company on new, exciting initiatives to continue to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion at iHeart.”

Bello joined iHeartMedia in October 2019 as Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales, where she was responsible for developing sales opportunities with key multicultural advertisers and their agencies across iHeartMedia broadcast stations, digital, podcast, events and Premiere Networks. Bello’s background also includes working at Telemundo Network, Hulu’s Latino division and Google, where she focused on Multicultural strategy and sales for YouTube advertisers. She immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic at the age of 11 and received her B.S. in Communications from CUNY College of Staten Island.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005542/en/