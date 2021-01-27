WPP Named in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Year in a Row

The 2021 GEI is made up of 380 companies from 11 sectors headquartered across 44 countries and regions, all raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. It measures how organisations are promoting gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

WPP (NYSE: WPP) was today named in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year. The Index recognises companies committed to advancing gender equality in the workplace through policy development, representation and transparency.

WPP was included in this year’s Index for meeting the global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across these areas.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Creating a more inclusive culture across WPP is essential to what we do: it allows us to attract the best talent, learn from each other and create extraordinary work for our clients. We are proud that our sustained efforts to drive greater gender equality across our business continue to be recognised in the Gender-Equality Index.”

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg, said: “The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today. Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

