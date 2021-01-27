SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Friday 29 January at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.