SeaBird Exploration Plc fourth quarter 2020 presentation and webcast
27 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus
SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Friday 29 January at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDlkZjhiODgtNTQwOS00Y2RmLTgwMjItZGIzMzhhMTEwMjYz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22d7181576-1d07-4383-b8ac-6451ab33feae%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22ab38ca4b-0069-4d66-b5ab-30f40647842e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
