 

Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public’s Webinar Event “The Important Role of COVID Therapeutics in a Post-Vaccine World” Featuring Atossa Therapeutics’ CEO & CFO On February 2, 2021

Meet With Atossa’s CEO Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. & CFO Kyle Guse who will deliver a presentation titled “The Important Role of COVID Therapeutics in a Post Vaccine World”

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. & CFO, Kyle Guse, Esq., will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled “The Important Role of COVID Therapeutics in a Post Vaccine World”. The Event is scheduled to begin at 8am Pacific/11am Eastern on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at Atossa2021.TribePublic.com.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for Atossa’s management to Tribe Public at http://research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. Background

Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University’s School of Medicine. His contributions to medicine have been cited 9,890 times. He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passions are solving big medical problems: stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the two million breast cancer cases in the world each year. A Free copy of Dr. Quay’s best-selling and highly acclaimed book titled “Stay Safe: A Physician’s Guide to the Coronavirus” will be sent to all participants of the Feb. 2, 2021 Tribe Public Event upon request.

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS

Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's events focus on issues that the Tribe's members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE "Wish List" process. Visit Tribe Public's Website http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/542b2b84-7674-4aae ...




Disclaimer

