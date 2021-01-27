Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that they will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



The Janney Virtual Bank CEO Forum, to be held February 3-4, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.





The KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium, to be held February 10-12, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.





The Piper Sandler Virtual Western Financial Services Conference, to be held March 2, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.



Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Janney, KBW or Piper Sandler representative.