 

Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that they will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Janney Virtual Bank CEO Forum, to be held February 3-4, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.

  • The KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium, to be held February 10-12, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.

  • The Piper Sandler Virtual Western Financial Services Conference, to be held March 2, 2021. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Janney, KBW or Piper Sandler representative.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations
Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400


