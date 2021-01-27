Life & Banc Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.
TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LBS, LBS.PR.A) Life & Banc Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a treasury offering of
class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $53.8 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares
will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols LBS (Class A Shares) and LBS.PR.A (Preferred Shares).
The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.80 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 15.4% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.15 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.1%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) prior to the date of the offering, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.
The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.
The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies:
|Bank of Montreal
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|National Bank of Canada
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Royal Bank of Canada
|iA Financial Corporation Inc.
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Manulife Financial Corporation
About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare