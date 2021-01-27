 

Ryanair Selects Pluralsight Flow to Optimize Speed and Workflows of its Engineering Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that Irish airline Ryanair has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to optimize the speed and workflows of its engineering team using Pluralsight Flow. Headquartered in Dublin, Ryanair has routes to over 40 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and relies on its engineering teams to ensure its technologies deliver the best quality service for its passengers. With Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair will now have more analytics and dashboards with actionable data and visibility to help its software engineering teams understand workflow, improve their practices, overcome roadblocks, and make improvements.

The global pandemic forced Ryanair’s engineering team to move to working from home virtually overnight. Using Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair’s technology leaders were able to see that while working from home its engineering team increased its productivity and speed in delivering the critical solutions it needs. Flow is now providing Ryanair’s technology leaders with valuable data and insights of its team’s code to provide the confidence it needs that its team can continue to work from home while increasing productivity and speed to market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pluralsight to leverage its Flow product as a critical tool to help us manage our team and provide them with the runway to do their best work,” said John Hurley, Chief Technology Officer at Ryanair. “With Flow, we now have the ability to show our teams how they can improve their practices, overcome roadblocks, and make workflow improvements. The objective data insights from Flow will enable our managers to be stronger coaches and empower their teams.”

With Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair’s engineering leaders can now see more data on the constraints facing their teams and identify how they can best address them. Continuous improvement efforts can focus on where it matters most, helping teams make changes with real impact in order to deliver better technologies at a faster pace. Pluralsight Flow delivers real actionable insights that help engineering teams understand their processes and workflows in order to speed up time to market.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR
Ben Veghte
Director, Communications
ben-veghte@pluralsight.com


Pluralsight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryanair Selects Pluralsight Flow to Optimize Speed and Workflows of its Engineering Team SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that Irish airline Ryanair has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to optimize the speed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
PLURALSIGHT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
15.01.21
PLURALSIGHT (PS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Pluralsight, Inc.
15.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
14.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
12.01.21
Pluralsight Acquires Next Tech to Accelerate Skills Development through Hands-On Experiences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
4
IT Online Bildung für jeden? Pluralsight