 

Enablon Named an Industry Leader in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Software by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has been named as a Leader in EHS software by the independent research firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021. In the new report, Enablon’s software received the highest overall score for product capabilities among 22 other vendors. Enablon was also recognized for its strong market presence, with a perfect score in brand preference. Verdantix also reaffirmed Enablon’s strong market momentum - driven by significant expansion of its customer base and high customer satisfaction - as well as its strong financial stability, investments and resources as a part of Wolters Kluwer, the €4.6 billion software and information solutions company.

“Enablon helps our customers create a safer, more productive and more responsible world,” said Laurent Dechaux, Enablon Vice President and Managing Director. “Our customers have long trusted Enablon to provide them with tailored and easy-to-use risk management solutions to help them navigate ever-evolving risk landscapes. We are honored that the Verdantix report reflects our continued market-defining work to mitigate risks across a wide range of industries.”

The industry’s leading platform capabilities
Enablon has consistently appeared among the leaders for the entire history of the Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software report. For 2021, Verdantix named Enablon’s comprehensive and robust platform capabilities with Enablon scoring among the highest in the following categories:

  • User interface and configurability;
  • Safety, audit and inspections and EHS risk management;
  • Air emissions compliance and GHG emissions management.

User interface and configurability
Verdantix gave Enablon the highest scores assessed as part of the study. User interface and configurability are the most important factors in driving user adoption for successful digital EHS programs.

Integrated safety compliance and operational risk management
As Verdantix recognized Enablon’s integrated Vision 9.0 platform for enabling firms to manage cross-functional risk controls in real time, it also scored Enablon highest in: safety program management, incident management, audit and inspection management, and EHS risk management.

Verdantix notes that with its interconnected software platform, Enablon is well-positioned to break down traditional functional silos and deliver real-time safety insights at critical moments of frontline operations, to prevent incidents.

