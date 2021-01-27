Enablon Named an Industry Leader in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Software by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has been named as a Leader in EHS software by the independent research firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021. In the new report, Enablon’s software received the highest overall score for product capabilities among 22 other vendors. Enablon was also recognized for its strong market presence, with a perfect score in brand preference. Verdantix also reaffirmed Enablon’s strong market momentum - driven by significant expansion of its customer base and high customer satisfaction - as well as its strong financial stability, investments and resources as a part of Wolters Kluwer, the €4.6 billion software and information solutions company.



“Enablon helps our customers create a safer, more productive and more responsible world,” said Laurent Dechaux, Enablon Vice President and Managing Director. “Our customers have long trusted Enablon to provide them with tailored and easy-to-use risk management solutions to help them navigate ever-evolving risk landscapes. We are honored that the Verdantix report reflects our continued market-defining work to mitigate risks across a wide range of industries.”