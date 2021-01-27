Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetbees, the world's first human intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Sebastian 'Seb' Hempstead as its first GM, North America. Hempstead joins from Episerver, the digital experience platform, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the company's go-to-market strategy across North America.

Hempstead has been successfully scaling up operations for fast-growth businesses since 2009. He has a proven track record in both leadership and sales having previously led Brandwatch, a UK-based Social Media analytics platform, to market leadership in North America. Hempstead was also Chief Revenue Officer at Idio, another UK company that achieved success in the US before being acquired by Episerver in 2019.



Hempstead said, "Streetbees' approach to market intelligence is incredibly exciting. Similar to social data, it offers rich, real-time human insights, augmenting this with verifiable demographic context so you can be sure the audience is representative. This opens up new possibilities for brands at a time when it's critical to understand consumer sentiment and brand equity."



Streetbees recently followed its $40 million Series B round with $6.7 million secondary funding to accelerate the development of the world's first human intelligence platform. In addition to expanding a customer base that includes 8 of the world's 10 largest FMCGs and extending data acquisition across a variety of new verticals, Streetbees has targeted rapid international growth with plans to increase global headcount from 100 to 230 over the next 12 months.



Tugce Bulut, Streetbees Co-Founder and CEO, said: "Now is the right time to add Seb to the Streetbees' international team and start expanding our US footprint. Over the last five years we have built the industry's most advanced human intelligence platform. It's been a fantastic journey up to this point and we're delighted to be able to add someone of Seb's calibre to our team as we continue to establish and grow our operations in North America and beyond."

About Streetbees

Streetbees reveals how people behave, and why, by analysing real-life moments collected from its worldwide users. Over 3.5 million users – or 'bees' – across 190 countries worldwide use the chat-style Streetbees app to share moments from their daily lives via videos, photos and text. Through applying advanced natural language processing technology to the results, Streetbees uncovers not just what they do, but also why they do it, and what drives them – and predicts what they may do next.

Streetbees' partners with world leading brands across the Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Retail & Insurance sectors. Clients include Unilever, PepsiCo, Sony Pictures, Carlsburg, Santander, Ikea, Vodafone and L'Oreal.

Find out more at http://www.streetbees.com/

