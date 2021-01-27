 

Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 15:23  |  37   |   |   

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetbees, the world's first human intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Sebastian 'Seb' Hempstead as its first GM, North America. Hempstead joins from Episerver, the digital experience platform, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the company's go-to-market strategy across North America.

Sebastian Hempstead

Hempstead has been successfully scaling up operations for fast-growth businesses since 2009. He has a proven track record in both leadership and sales having previously led Brandwatch, a UK-based Social Media analytics platform, to market leadership in North America. Hempstead was also Chief Revenue Officer at Idio, another UK company that achieved success in the US before being acquired by Episerver in 2019.

Hempstead said, "Streetbees' approach to market intelligence is incredibly exciting. Similar to social data, it offers rich, real-time human insights, augmenting this with verifiable demographic context so you can be sure the audience is representative. This opens up new possibilities for brands at a time when it's critical to understand consumer sentiment and brand equity."

Streetbees recently followed  its $40 million Series B round with $6.7 million secondary funding to accelerate the development of the world's first human intelligence platform. In addition to expanding a customer base that includes 8 of the world's 10 largest FMCGs and extending data acquisition across a variety of new verticals, Streetbees has targeted rapid international growth with plans to increase global headcount from 100 to 230 over the next 12 months.

Tugce Bulut, Streetbees Co-Founder and CEO, said: "Now is the right time to add Seb to the Streetbees' international team and start expanding our US footprint. Over the last five years we have built the industry's most advanced human intelligence platform. It's been a fantastic journey up to this point and we're delighted to be able to add someone of Seb's calibre to our team as we continue to establish and grow our operations in North America and beyond."

About Streetbees

Streetbees reveals how people behave, and why, by analysing real-life moments collected from its worldwide users. Over 3.5 million users – or 'bees' – across 190 countries worldwide use the chat-style Streetbees app to share moments from their daily lives via videos, photos and text. Through applying advanced natural language processing technology to the results, Streetbees uncovers not just what they do, but also why they do it, and what drives them – and predicts what they may do next. 

Streetbees' partners with world leading brands across the Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Retail & Insurance sectors. Clients include Unilever, PepsiCo, Sony Pictures, Carlsburg, Santander, Ikea, Vodafone and L'Oreal.

Find out more at http://www.streetbees.com/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427891/Sebastian_Hempstead.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Streetbees, the world's first human intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Sebastian 'Seb' Hempstead as its first GM, North America. Hempstead joins from Episerver, the digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Dematic Automates Landmark Group's Premier Distribution Center
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods