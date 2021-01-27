 

FDCTech adds a leading payment gateway to Condor FX Pro Trading Platform

Irvine, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX and Crypto technology and business solutions, today announced that it had added PayPal – the leading payment gateway to Condor FX Pro Trading Platform. Consequently, FX/Crypto traders can fund their trading account with small to large payments instantly and securely while keeping transaction fees lower and following all regulatory policies, and adhering to strict international Anti-Money Laundering laws.

FX/Crypto brokers widely offer PayPal to fund trading accounts. PayPal connects the trader's forex account with their bank card or bank account. PayPal is used in over two hundred countries and has 346 million active accounts worldwide.

PayPal's announcement in October 2020 to allow customers by early 2021 to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual coins using the digital payments company's online wallets may enable Cryptocurrency as a funding source for funding FX/Crypto trading accounts worldwide. The trend appears positive for FX/Crypto brokers as Cryptocurrencies tend to be volatile, making them attractive to speculators and margin traders.

FDCTech, Inc.
FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Press Release Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
info@fdctech.com
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618


