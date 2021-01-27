 

TOMI Environmental Completes Study With University of Virginia Demonstrating Its Disinfection Unit Achieves Kill on SARS CoV-2 Virus in 5 Seconds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021   

Study Provides Additional Third-Party Validation of the Fast Effectiveness of Company’s SteraMist Surface Unit in Real World Experience Settings

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, reports that in a recent study with the University of Virginia’s Office of the Vice President for Research, Center of Comparative Medicine the Company’s SteraMist Surface Unit, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution, achieved a kill on SARS CoV-2 Virus in five seconds, in a real world experience setting.

The UVA study demonstrated a significant reduction at 5-second spray, 7-minute dwell, no wet contact time; and more importantly, when assayed for viable Plaque Forming Units (PFUs) there was no viable virus detected after all exposure methods. There was reduction in the number of SARS CoV-2 PFUs in all exposure methods used to the point where there was no detectable viable coronavirus.  The successful study was conducted at the University of Virginia’s Biosafety Level 3 facility, which is approved for Select Agent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Halden Shane said, “TOMI has the utmost confidence in the efficacy of our disinfection and decontamination capabilities and we welcome opportunities like this recent study to reinforce our claims with the validation of successful scientific studies.  Across the world, the focus on killing coronavirus variants has never been sharper. This study confirms user Real World Experience (RWE) with our technology, and our SteraMist equipment + Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution combination has once again proved that our revolutionary solution is second to none when it comes to quick results and outstanding materials compatibility.”

“These are challenging times from a public health and safety standpoint, and as this successful combined study has demonstrated, from ambulance, life flight, and hospital use to global vaccine production sites and COVID testing supply manufacturing, SteraMist is continually ‘Innovating for a Safer World,” Dr. Shane concluded.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

