 

Growth of the Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market to be Driven by Increasing Incidences of Fetal Abnormalities and Cardiovascular Diseases TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 15:30  |  52   |   |   

- The demand for these ultrasound systems for diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases is rising due to its production of improved images. Besides, rising incidences of pulmonary artery related disorders to boost market in near future

- High medical expenditure and development of health care infrastructure in various developing economies are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market is estimated to be driven by increased spending on diagnosis and rise in the numbers of healthcare providers. In addition, there has been augmented spending in the research and development activities pertaining to Doppler ultrasound technologies, which is likely to drive its demand. There has been a rise in incidences of various chronic diseases, such as gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases across the globe. This factor is estimated to open avenues of growth for the global Doppler ultrasound systems market over the forecast timeline, from 2018 to 2026.

TMR Logo

A rise in the number of cases of cancer worldwide together with augmented awareness about early diagnosis and subsequent treatment are anticipated to boost growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market in the years to come. According to findings of Cancer Research UK, nearly 17 million cases of cancer came up in 2018. Besides, rise in geriatric population and progress made in the related technologies is likely bolster market growth in the near future. On the other hand, high cost of Doppler ultrasound systems and strict regulatory policies are anticipated to restrain growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Presence of several major players in Europe and North America along with augmented adoption high-end Doppler ultrasound systems is estimated to facilitate growth of the market in these regions. The global Doppler ultrasound systems market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of ~7.8% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Doppler Ultrasound Systems market Study

Market to Thrive on Rising Demand of this Vehicle Technology in Urban Planning

There have been rising incidences of late age pregnancy, which results in fetus abnormalities. Such fetal abnormalities are likely to open new growth avenues for the global Doppler ultrasound systems market in the near future. Doppler ultrasound devices find extensive use in obstetrics imaging, thanks to the fact that it does not emit harmful radiations. In accordance with US-based March of Dimes Foundation, almost one in every 150 newborns is affected with chromosomal abnormalities. As such, diagnosis of fetus is vital for the treatment of chromosomal abnormalities at the initial stages of pregnancy. Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, dental problems, and complications related to late age pregnancy are estimated drive demand for these systems.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Growth of the Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market to be Driven by Increasing Incidences of Fetal Abnormalities and Cardiovascular Diseases TMR - The demand for these ultrasound systems for diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases is rising due to its production of improved images. Besides, rising incidences of pulmonary artery related disorders to boost market in near future - High medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods