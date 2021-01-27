 

VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 15:35  |  64   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited ("J.A. Martin") has recently completed all electrical works for the 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm, located 40 kilometers northwest of the town of Orange in New South Wales. The project is the second Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor GRS.

GRS Molong Solar Farm (PRNewsfoto/VivoPower)

Energized in late November, the Molong Solar Farm will generate approximately 78,000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 11,000 homes. The project will displace over 53,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 10,500 gasoline cars off the road. With the conclusion of construction at Molong, J.A. Martin has now completed works on over 150 MWdc of solar farms in Australia over the past 3 years.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, "J.A. Martin is proud to have successfully completed another large solar farm project in partnership with GRS, and to have reached yet another milestone for our solar business. We look forward to continued growth in this area as we build on our relationship with GRS and strengthen our position as a leading provider of solar solutions in Australia."

Carlos López, Managing Director of GRS, added, "GRS is especially proud to work with J.A. Martin on the Molong Solar Farm, our second EPC with them in the country and a great project that has allowed us to strengthen our business relationship based on professionalism, rigor and experience."

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About J.A. Martin

J.A. Martin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1968, J.A. Martin specializes in delivering industrial electrical engineering and power services, including solar engineering design, procurement and construction (EPC).

About GRS

GRS is a company specializing in the construction of photovoltaic solar plants and their connection to the grid, with a great international projection and operating in the five continents. With more than 15 years of experience and 104 plants in operation worldwide, its services and solutions guarantee the viability of any installation. The company has over 2 GW of installed power worldwide and has 1 GW under development. In the O&M business line, GRS operates more than 1.9 GW. The company's business strategy, which consists of developing, building and operating small and large projects, adapting to different needs, has allowed it to reach a level of excellence to continue growing as one of the main international EPC constructors.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited ("J.A. Martin") has recently completed all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods