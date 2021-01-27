VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited ("J.A. Martin") has recently completed all electrical works for the 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm, located 40 kilometers northwest of the town of Orange in New South Wales. The project is the second Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor GRS.

Energized in late November, the Molong Solar Farm will generate approximately 78,000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 11,000 homes. The project will displace over 53,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 10,500 gasoline cars off the road. With the conclusion of construction at Molong, J.A. Martin has now completed works on over 150 MWdc of solar farms in Australia over the past 3 years.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, "J.A. Martin is proud to have successfully completed another large solar farm project in partnership with GRS, and to have reached yet another milestone for our solar business. We look forward to continued growth in this area as we build on our relationship with GRS and strengthen our position as a leading provider of solar solutions in Australia."

Carlos López, Managing Director of GRS, added, "GRS is especially proud to work with J.A. Martin on the Molong Solar Farm, our second EPC with them in the country and a great project that has allowed us to strengthen our business relationship based on professionalism, rigor and experience."

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About J.A. Martin

J.A. Martin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1968, J.A. Martin specializes in delivering industrial electrical engineering and power services, including solar engineering design, procurement and construction (EPC).

About GRS

GRS is a company specializing in the construction of photovoltaic solar plants and their connection to the grid, with a great international projection and operating in the five continents. With more than 15 years of experience and 104 plants in operation worldwide, its services and solutions guarantee the viability of any installation. The company has over 2 GW of installed power worldwide and has 1 GW under development. In the O&M business line, GRS operates more than 1.9 GW. The company's business strategy, which consists of developing, building and operating small and large projects, adapting to different needs, has allowed it to reach a level of excellence to continue growing as one of the main international EPC constructors.