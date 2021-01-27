 

DGAP-News: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
27.01.2021 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN 156765m
ISIN AT0000818802

NOTICE
pursuant to section 174 para. 2 AktG

In exercising the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") held on 15 January 2021 to issue convertible bonds, on 21 January 2021 the Management Board of the Company resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue convertible bonds maturing in January 2026 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100 million, divided into 1,000 convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each, by means of a private placement exclusively to institutional investors selected in an accelerated bookbuilding.

The resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the issuance of the convertible bonds (ISIN AT0000A2N7T2) are filed with the Commercial Court Vienna as the Company's court of registration.

Vienna, on January 27, 2021

The Management Board




