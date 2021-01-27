 

Recruiter.com Publishes Shareholder Letter

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand AI and video-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today posted a shareholder letter to the investor relations section of the company's website.

Recruiter.com lays out its ambitious vision for the company in the shareholder letter, maps out its plans for 2021, and discusses how its mergers and acquisitions strategy will accelerate the company's revenue growth and technology position.

View the shareholder letter: https://blog.recruiter.com/letter-12721

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit Https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

