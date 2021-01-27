 

Nova LifeStyle Plans to Launch HealthLine Membership in Malaysia

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to launch a membership based Nova HealthLine platform in Malaysia under www.novahealthline.my on February 1, 2021

As previously announced, Nova LifeStyle launched an online sales platform (www.novahealthline.com) in December to distribute health line products manufactured by 3H Korea Co Ltd.

The new platform will focus on customers in Malaysia and additional products for this platform will be announced soon. The Company is in the process of developing a rewards program that will enhance the consumer experience and reward Nova HealthLine members for both platforms.

Tawny Lam, CEO, Chairperson and President of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “We believe membership based HealthLine platforms and reward programs will provide health conscious consumers with an added benefit that goes above and beyond just a healthy lifestyle. We strongly feel that establishing membership rewards and expanding our product offerings can benefit our business partners, members, our company and ultimately our investors.”

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, jade mats and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle’s product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

