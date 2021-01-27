 

cbdMD Extends Sponsorship With Professional Rally Driver Megastar Ken Block

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that the company is renewing its partnership with Ken Block, professional rally and rallycross driver currently with the Hoonigan Racing division. Through this renewed sponsorship with cbdMD, the brand is set to become synonymous with Block’s rally car races, with the cbdMD logo to appear on his official fire suit and rally car. The extended sponsorship deal will also include a wide range of additional integrated marketing opportunities to promote the cbdMD brand.

cbdMD Extends Sponsorship With Professional Rally Driver Megastar Ken Block (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m thrilled to continue partnering with cbdMD and to extend my membership on Team cbdMD. Their products are current staples of my workout and physical therapy routines. I look forward to continuing to use my platform and working with cbdMD in an effort to help promote better health and wellness for everyone. And, as a believer in the Company, I have decided to take a portion of my sponsorship compensation in cbdMD common stock,” said Ken Block.

“We are extremely excited to extend our sponsorship with Team cbdMD athlete Ken Block. As a passionate advocate of cbdMD and our award-winning products, Ken is the ideal ambassador for our brand. We look forward to further connecting with Ken’s impressive 8 million social media following to continue to raise awareness of the overarching benefits of our CBD products for not only professional athletes, but for exercise enthusiasts, pets and everyday Americans,” said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD.

About Ken Block

Ken Block has had an illustrious career in rally racing. Ken Block is known for his versatility as an athlete, having competed in several action sports events, including rally racing, skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross. Ken Block’s business and rallycross success inspired his founding of Hoonigan Industries, an automotive lifestyle brand that has exploded in popularity in recent years, of which he currently serves as “Head Hoonigan In Charge (HHIC).”

