Temas Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Major Stake in Industry-Leading Technology via Process Research Ortech Inc. Affiliate

The Patents are for the cost-efficient and eco-friendly extraction, separation and recovery of nickel, iron, gold, and titanium oxide, with ongoing development of new Patents for the extraction and recovery of rare earth elements and zinc expected to be completed in 2021.

Temas Resources Corp. (“The Company”, “ Temas Resources ”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, announced today it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a major stake of the issued and outstanding shares of ORF Technologies, Inc. (“ORF”) and the patents owned by ORF (“Patents”), which set a new industry benchmark for production costs and environmental impact in Titanium(IV) oxide (TiO 2 ) production.

More Cost Effective

The Patents’ TiO 2 technology is estimated to be 59.2% lower on a production cost basis compared to The Chemours Company, the world’s largest TiO 2 producer with the leading low-cost process. The result is a process 144.8% more cost-efficient.

A 2017 study published by the University of Minnesota’s Natural Resources Research Institute (“NRRI”) on the Patents’ TiO 2 recovery process estimated the adjusted production cost per ton of TiO 2 was $713 after a credit was applied for the sale of recovered iron oxide, representing a production cost basis 69.7% lower than the industry average estimated production cost of $2,352 per ton, and 59.2% lower than The Chemours Company leading low-cost process at $1,746 per ton.

The entire market size for TiO 2 is $15.76 billion and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% until 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc.

The Patents process is less energy-intensive than the industry standard and can create high quality TiO 2 from low grade materials, which contain contaminants other industry competitors must discard due to the prohibitive cost of extracting the full value utilizing current processes.

More Environmentally Friendly

The Patents are environmentally friendly compared to the current industry standard chloride and sulphate processes, which produce significant hazardous waste by disposing of iron and byproduct chlorides, large iron sulphate products and dilute acids which are injected into the earth. A U.S Department of Health and Human Services’ study has shown that leading industry processes contaminate underground drinking water. The Patents eliminate this environmental impact by recycling leaching agents, leaving iron oxide as the only byproduct.