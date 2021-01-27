 

Hearing Aids Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 7.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

27.01.2021   

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hearing aids market report.

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

The hearing aids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Hearing loss affects millions of people and is the fourth highest cause of disability worldwide, with an estimated annual expenditure of around USD 750 billion on hearing care.
  2. The global hearing aids market continues to grow, driven by long-term socio-economic forces and favorable patient demographics. The absolute increase in the number of people with hearing loss has resulted in an increased demand for hearing aids and will witness an incremental growth of around USD 1.6 billion during the forecast period.
  3. RITE hearing aids segment is likely to grow at a faster rate compared to other hearing aid product types and will witness an absolute growth of around 30% during the forecast period.
  4. Sonova, Demant, WS Audiology, GN Store Nord, and Starkey Hearing Solutions dominated the global hearing aids market owing to their diverse product offerings, established relationships with retailers, and wider geographic presence.
  5. The US dominates the global hearing aids market and accounted for a share of over 34% in 2020. The country is likely to witness an incremental growth of around USD 550 million, which is the highest compared to the combined incremental growth of all other major countries globally.
  6. The introduction of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, electromagnetic compatibility (telecoil), automatic functionality, and frequency modulation features has led to the emergence of connected and interactive smart hearing aids. Vendors such as Sonova, Demant, Starkey Hearing Technologies, WS Audiology, and GN Store Nord introduced innovative smart hearing aids due to their increasing popularity.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, hearing loss, technology, patient group, technology, distribution, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hearing-aids-market-analysis-2024 

