 

Content Delivery Network Market Worth $ 27.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 16:14  |  61   |   |   

- Factors such as rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV, are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Content Delivery Network Market" By Content Type (Static Content and Dynamic Content), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Media and Entertainment, ecommerce, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises), By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Content Delivery Network Market was valued at USD 13.08 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2021 to 2027.

Content Delivery Network Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34854

Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market"

202 - Pages
 126 – Tables
 37 – Figures

Global Content Delivery Network Market Overview

Rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV are the aspects in the market that are boosting its growth around the world. The number of internet user's worldwide stands at a staggering 3.5 billion at present. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online content consumption. Video consumption over mobile devices, for example, has spiked beyond measure. All these have filliped the global CDN market.

In addition, rising demand for improved video content and VOD services is driving the growth of the content delivery network market, globally. VOD is a programming system that enables a user to select and watch desired video or listen to audio as per convenience. Several companies, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., among others, are currently offering VOD services. These VOD service providers offer wide range of movies, web series, and other online contents. Thus, the necessity of providing latency-free content over the network and provide improved video content and delivery is driving the content delivery network market growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Content Delivery Network Market Worth $ 27.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR Verified Market Research - Factors such as rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV, are primarily driving the market JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Verified Market Research recently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods