JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Content Delivery Network Market" By Content Type (Static Content and Dynamic Content), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Media and Entertainment, ecommerce, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises), By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Content Delivery Network Market was valued at USD 13.08 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2021 to 2027.

- Factors such as rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV, are primarily driving the market

Rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV are the aspects in the market that are boosting its growth around the world. The number of internet user's worldwide stands at a staggering 3.5 billion at present. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online content consumption. Video consumption over mobile devices, for example, has spiked beyond measure. All these have filliped the global CDN market.

In addition, rising demand for improved video content and VOD services is driving the growth of the content delivery network market, globally. VOD is a programming system that enables a user to select and watch desired video or listen to audio as per convenience. Several companies, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., among others, are currently offering VOD services. These VOD service providers offer wide range of movies, web series, and other online contents. Thus, the necessity of providing latency-free content over the network and provide improved video content and delivery is driving the content delivery network market growth.