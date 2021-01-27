 

Accenture and SAP to Help Organizations Transform Their Business Through RISE with SAP

27.01.2021   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is working with SAP to help organizations accelerate business transformation through cloud-based deployments of SAP solutions. With a goal of supporting clients at any stage of their transformation journey, Accenture is offering solutions and services that help lower the cost and risk of migrating SAP S/4HANA to the cloud and pave the way for a reinvention of business models and processes.

Accenture is working with SAP to help organizations accelerate business transformation through cloud-based deployments of SAP solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

New research from Accenture found that the vast majority of companies recognize that cloud provides the means to a variety of business benefits – greater cost efficiencies, improved service levels, and greater speed to market as well as enabling reimagined business models and improving business resilience. However, just 37% of companies say they are achieving the full value expected on cloud investments. Accenture and SAP are working together to help clients embark on business transformation through RISE with SAP, a new business transformation offering that uses the flexibility of public or private cloud infrastructure to provide the full intelligent enterprise experience, including the enterprise resource planning capabilities of SAP S/4HANA and integration with SAP Business Technology Platform.

Accenture’s approach to building on cloud can reduce many upfront migration costs, allowing more resources to be invested in creating new ways of working and new innovations that add business value. With a core system based on SAP S/4HANA on an agile cloud infrastructure, clients can quickly implement industry-specific processes and use joint solutions and extend functionality on SAP Business Technology Platform to simplify deployments.

“There are many options for moving SAP applications to the cloud; the path to embrace these changes is unique to every organization. The newly launched RISE with SAP clarifies options for clients in their journey to transform into intelligent enterprises,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group. “With our experience in SAP solutions, SAP Business Technology Platform and cloud deployments, Accenture brings an exceptional combination of industry and functional expertise and innovation at scale to power transformation across every facet of the business. We deliver 360 value through a smart approach that uses automation, existing investments and modern implementation methods to deliver solutions with greater speed and less disruption.”

