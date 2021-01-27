Nexstar Media Group Appoints Bernadette Aulestia to Board of Directors

Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Bernadette was an integral member of HBO’s executive team and her leadership expertise in marketing strategy, audience development and multi-platform content distribution helped HBO scale its business into a multi-billion dollar enterprise with a premium brand that appeals to a diverse range of consumer experiences and preferences. We look forward to leveraging her unique perspectives and considerable success to support the Company’s goals for continued growth and the enhancement of shareholder value.”

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today the appointment of Bernadette S. Aulestia, 47, to its Board of Directors effective January 27. Ms. Aulestia will serve as a Class I Director and will stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and will also serve on the Board’s compensation committee.

Bernadette Aulestia commented, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the Nexstar Board of Directors and be part of the nation’s number one local broadcast television group and one of the largest producers and distributors of local news, lifestyle, sports and network programming. I look forward to sharing my experience and business relationships with the Board and management team to expand the Company’s leadership position, commitment to innovation and long-term record of success.”

Ms. Aulestia has over 20 years of senior leadership experience in the areas of strategic planning, operations, distribution and the development of strategic marketing plans for the Hispanic, African-American, and Asian consumer. She first joined Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO) in 1997 and most recently served as President of Global Distribution from 2015 to 2019. Previously, Ms. Aulestia was Executive Vice President, Domestic Network & Digital Distribution since 2013 where she oversaw all affiliate sales and marketing efforts for Verizon, AT&T, DirecTV and DISH Network as well as HBO’s Affiliate Marketing group. Prior to that, Ms. Aulestia served as Senior Vice President of HBO’s Digital Distribution group. In this role, she negotiated device and platform presence for HBOGO and MaxGO with partners like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Sony and Amazon.