 

Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 16:00  |  76   |   |   

Hexagon Purus has received an order to deliver high pressure cylinders to Talgo, S.A., a leading manufacturer of intercity, standard and high speed passenger trains, for its first hydrogen prototype train.

The Talgo Vittal-One train will be built and deployed in Spain and will serve as a testbed for how hydrogen technologies could be implemented in the Iberian Southwest.

“There are more than 10,000 diesel trains in operation across Europe that will need to be replaced over the next 15 years. For distances between 400-800 km, hydrogen-powered trains are a smart solution to reduce local emissions without incurring the high cost of electrifying the tracks,” says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. “We are excited to help develop the solutions needed for this ground-breaking move in public transit.”

“Green hydrogen is no longer the future, it is a reality,” says Mr. Emilio García. Innovation Director at TALGO. “The start-up of hydrogen trains such as Talgo’s Vittal-One will improve mobility in our country hand-in-hand with the environment, as it will make it possible to take advantage of the non-electrified Spanish lines, while reducing the carbon footprint.”

About the market

Replacing diesel trains with hydrogen-powered trains is a cost-effective way to decarbonize train lines and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. It does not require massive track overhauls and can be achieved by retrofitting existing diesel trains. This is especially beneficial in rural areas where there are more miles to cover, but fewer passengers to justify the expense.

Driving energy transformation

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in numerous applications. Hexagon Purus’ lightweight, durable all-composite Type 4 pressure vessel technology serves a wide range of mobility and storage applications in the hydrogen industry. This contract represents the third hydrogen rail project that Hexagon Purus has supported since the introduction of the world’s first hydrogen powered commuter train in 2018.

Timing

Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen cylinders will be delivered in the second half of 2021.

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @Hexagon Purus on LinkedIn.


About Talgo
Talgo S.A., is the leading company in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high speed light trains with industrial presence in seven countries: Spain, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The company is recognized worldwide for its innovative capacity, unique and distinctive technology and reliability. Talgo is the train supplier for the high-speed project for the "Haramain" railway line between Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, and counts the German, American and Russian railway administrations among its customers.


 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Hexagon Purus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain Hexagon Purus has received an order to deliver high pressure cylinders to Talgo, S.A., a leading manufacturer of intercity, standard and high speed passenger trains, for its first hydrogen prototype train. The Talgo Vittal-One train will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
315
Hexagon Purus neu an der Börse.