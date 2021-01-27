Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain

The Talgo Vittal-One train will be built and deployed in Spain and will serve as a testbed for how hydrogen technologies could be implemented in the Iberian Southwest.

Hexagon Purus has received an order to deliver high pressure cylinders to Talgo, S.A., a leading manufacturer of intercity, standard and high speed passenger trains, for its first hydrogen prototype train.

“There are more than 10,000 diesel trains in operation across Europe that will need to be replaced over the next 15 years. For distances between 400-800 km, hydrogen-powered trains are a smart solution to reduce local emissions without incurring the high cost of electrifying the tracks,” says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. “We are excited to help develop the solutions needed for this ground-breaking move in public transit.”

“Green hydrogen is no longer the future, it is a reality,” says Mr. Emilio García. Innovation Director at TALGO. “The start-up of hydrogen trains such as Talgo’s Vittal-One will improve mobility in our country hand-in-hand with the environment, as it will make it possible to take advantage of the non-electrified Spanish lines, while reducing the carbon footprint.”

Replacing diesel trains with hydrogen-powered trains is a cost-effective way to decarbonize train lines and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. It does not require massive track overhauls and can be achieved by retrofitting existing diesel trains. This is especially beneficial in rural areas where there are more miles to cover, but fewer passengers to justify the expense.

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in numerous applications. Hexagon Purus’ lightweight, durable all-composite Type 4 pressure vessel technology serves a wide range of mobility and storage applications in the hydrogen industry. This contract represents the third hydrogen rail project that Hexagon Purus has supported since the introduction of the world’s first hydrogen powered commuter train in 2018.

Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen cylinders will be delivered in the second half of 2021.

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Talgo S.A., is the leading company in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high speed light trains with industrial presence in seven countries: Spain, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The company is recognized worldwide for its innovative capacity, unique and distinctive technology and reliability. Talgo is the train supplier for the high-speed project for the "Haramain" railway line between Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, and counts the German, American and Russian railway administrations among its customers.





