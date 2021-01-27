 

U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 16:00  |  56   |   |   

Speed, advanced performance, and stability seen as 5G accelerators for business transformation according to Verizon business survey

What you need to know:

  • Seven in 10 (69%) decision-makers believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Nearly half (48%) of decision-makers said their companies have already provided or are planning to provide a 5G-capable smartphone or device to employees within the next six months
  • 76% of respondents say that mobile edge computing (MEC) is important to their company
  • Decision-makers largely agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company (80%), their industry (79%), and their role (79%)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today released findings from its “Verizon 5G Business Report” highlighting the impact 5G technology is expected to have across the United States. The findings show that technology decision-makers overwhelmingly agree 5G high-speed communications networks and devices will create new growth opportunities and applications for their companies and industries within the next two years.

“Over the last year, 5G has become top-of-mind for businesses as they manage through condensed digital transformation timelines,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Today’s findings underscore the critical role 5G will play in economic recovery and growth, and we stand committed and ready to help our partners make that transition quickly and seamlessly.”

In terms of use cases, 73% of decision-makers polled also said they already know which 5G applications will be most beneficial to their enterprises, and seven in 10 believe that 5G technologies will help them accelerate their companies’ recovery from issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 80% of decision-makers agreed that 5G would provide new growth opportunities for their companies. While upfront costs of 5G ranked as the highest barrier to adoption (41%), an inability to make a clear business case (10%) ranked among the lowest barriers, highlighting the high confidence among business executives regarding the power of 5G.

Businesses driving adoption

According to data from a 5G consumer study conducted in December 2020 shows that businesses are ahead of consumers in driving 5G adoption.

Key Stats:

Businesses are more aware of 5G than consumers, and they prioritize it

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19 Speed, advanced performance, and stability seen as 5G accelerators for business transformation according to Verizon business surveyWhat you need to know: Seven in 10 (69%) decision-makers believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:04 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - Berichtssaison ohne klaren Trend
26.01.21
Aktien New York: Dow legt nach Quartalszahlen etwas zu - S&P 500 schafft Rekord
26.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung nach Quartalszahlen - S&P 500 mit Rekord
26.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow etwas höher erwartet - Zahlreiche Quartalsberichte
26.01.21
Verizon ist optimistisch für 2021
26.01.21
Verizon breaks record as the most awarded brand for J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality
26.01.21
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
25.01.21
Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan now offers 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide
25.01.21
Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aide small businesses recovery
25.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow schwächelt - Apple hilft Nasdaq vorbörslich

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN