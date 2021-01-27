U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19

Speed, advanced performance, and stability seen as 5G accelerators for business transformation according to Verizon business survey

Seven in 10 (69%) decision-makers believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly half (48%) of decision-makers said their companies have already provided or are planning to provide a 5G-capable smartphone or device to employees within the next six months

76% of respondents say that mobile edge computing (MEC) is important to their company

Decision-makers largely agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company (80%), their industry (79%), and their role (79%)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today released findings from its “Verizon 5G Business Report” highlighting the impact 5G technology is expected to have across the United States. The findings show that technology decision-makers overwhelmingly agree 5G high-speed communications networks and devices will create new growth opportunities and applications for their companies and industries within the next two years.

“Over the last year, 5G has become top-of-mind for businesses as they manage through condensed digital transformation timelines,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Today’s findings underscore the critical role 5G will play in economic recovery and growth, and we stand committed and ready to help our partners make that transition quickly and seamlessly.”

In terms of use cases, 73% of decision-makers polled also said they already know which 5G applications will be most beneficial to their enterprises, and seven in 10 believe that 5G technologies will help them accelerate their companies’ recovery from issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 80% of decision-makers agreed that 5G would provide new growth opportunities for their companies. While upfront costs of 5G ranked as the highest barrier to adoption (41%), an inability to make a clear business case (10%) ranked among the lowest barriers, highlighting the high confidence among business executives regarding the power of 5G.

