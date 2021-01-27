Clikia Corp Nears Significant Investment Stake in Lab-Grown Diamond Space

“We have already been working toward strong interest in the chemical vapor deposition lab-grown diamonds space, and a new avenue has arisen that will allow us to gain exposure in a prime opportunity relatively quickly, which lines up with our strategic vision,” stated Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia.

FORT LEE, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company is in final-stage negotiations toward cementing an investment stake in a prominent lab-grown diamond operation with significant traction and leading industry positioning.

According to Marketwatch.com, the global lab grown diamond market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 7.4% over coming years, growing into a $27.6 billion market in annual sales by the end of 2023.

Idnani added, “While we continue to pursue our own CVD diamond operations through our recently founded Amani Jewelers subsidiary, this investment opportunity will offer rapid exposure, and we look forward to disclosing more details as soon as possible.”

Management notes that negotiations are ongoing, but the Company anticipates the closing of an investment stake over the very near term and will update current and prospective shareholders as events transpire.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.