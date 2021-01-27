Preliminary earnings of SUSS MicroTec exceed expectations for the fiscal year 2020 and the Company increases the order entry guidance for cumulated Q4 2020 and Q1 2021

Preliminary earnings of SUSS MicroTec exceed expectations for the fiscal year 2020 and the Company increases the order entry guidance for cumulated Q4 2020 and Q1 2021

- Preliminary EBIT reaches EUR 20.9 million after EUR -13.8 million in previous year

- Preliminary EBIT-margin at 8.3 percent after - 6.5 percent in previous year

- Preliminary Free Cash flow amounts to more than EUR 40 million after

- 36.9 million in previous year

- Increase in the order entry expectations from EUR 100 - 110 million to an amount of more than EUR 120 million for cumulated Q4 2020 and Q1 2021

Garching, 27. January 2021 - SUSS MicroTec today announces its preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and Free Cashflow for the full year 2020. In addition, the expected order entry has been increased.

The company previously expected an EBIT-margin for the 2020 financial year in a range of 5.5 to 7.5 percent. According to the preliminary figures, the actual EBIT margin in the 2020 financial year is around 8.3 percent and thus well above previous expectations.

According to initial calculations, EBIT for 2020 as a whole is EUR 20.9 million (previous year EUR -13.8 million) and thus more than EUR 34 million above the previous year's figure. However, the previous year's figure includes a negative one-off effect from expenses from the depreciation of assets for UV-projection and laser ablation in the amount of EUR 14.3 million. Adjusted, the EBIT for the 2019 financial year was EUR 0.5 million. In the 2020 financial year, there was a total one-off effect of about EUR 4 million. This effect results from the closure of the production facility in Corona, USA. The negative impact of the closure of approx. 7 Mio. Euro was partly offset by a positive effect of around EUR 3 million, resulting from the sale of UV-projection scanners that had already been written-off.

The reason for the positive development are high-margin sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 and overall a better utilization of the production facilities.

The Free Cashflow for fiscal 2020 will reach a value of more than EUR 40 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: EUR -36.9 million).

Due to the strong order intake in Q4 2020 and the good start to the 2021 financial year, we are increasing our expectation, last published on November 10, 2020, for the cumulative order intake in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 from EUR 100 million to EUR 110 million to a value of more than EUR 120 million. Especially the demand for production tools for advanced packaging tools remains very strong.

The final business figures for 2020 may differ from the preliminary figures presented today and will be published on April 9, 2021.

