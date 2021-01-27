 

ExxonMobil Comments on Engine No. 1 Nomination of Director Candidates

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) issued the following statement in response to Engine No. 1’s nomination of directors for election to ExxonMobil’s board of directors at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

ExxonMobil has engaged with Engine No. 1 since mid-December. The company’s board affairs committee will evaluate Engine No. 1’s notice of nomination and nominees in line with the corporation’s by-laws.

ExxonMobil will continue to update shareholders in the coming weeks on the company’s strategy to build long-term, sustainable value for shareholders. It will also provide updates on company performance and actions to address climate change, including initiatives to commercialize technologies which are key to reducing emissions and meeting societal goals consistent with the Paris Agreement.

ExxonMobil remains committed to investing in the company’s industry-leading advantaged opportunities, significantly reducing costs and improving operational performance to deliver improved shareholder returns and maintain a strong and reliable dividend.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events, goals or plans in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results could vary depending on changes in supply and demand and other market factors affecting future prices of oil, gas, and petrochemical products; changes in the relative energy mix across activities and geographies; the actions of competitors; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences; the pace of regional and global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments and consumers resulting from the pandemic; and other factors discussed in this release and in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in ExxonMobil’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as under the heading “Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of ExxonMobil’s website at www.exxonmobil.com.

