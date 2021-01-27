Auction details treasury bills

Auction date February 3, 2021

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-05-19 7,500 103 SE0015504907 2021-09-15

5,000

222

SE0014808747



Settlement date ﻿February 5, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 3, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se