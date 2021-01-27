 

Shareholder Update

Commack, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, would like to advise our shareholders that CLXHealth has decided to not move forward with the LOI, and will remain a private entity.

We have seen these hurdles before, but we can only control what we can control.

That being said, please note that Patient Access Solutions is focused on building their Company, and giving our shareholders increased value in the current and forthcoming quarters. 

We will update our shareholders on a regular basis going forward.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.  

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
info@pashealth.com


Patient Access Solutions to Open and Manage New Facility in Long Island, N.Y.