 

The Printer Cartridge Brand - LEMERO Announces Novak Djokovic as Brand Ambassador

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 16:59  |  32   |   |   

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked male professional tennis player, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of LEMERO, a premium brand delivering reliable ink cartridges and toner cartridges. With LEMERO, users can enjoy flawless and outstanding printing performance and worry-free after-sales service. All cartridges at LEMERO are produced with high-quality materials and made by the advanced automated production workshop.

Be the leader in the field just like Novak Djokovic is in his. LEMERO, can help users make their mark on documents, brochures, posters - anything that's printed.

Novak Djokovic announced he has been a brand ambassador for LEMERO on Twitter.

LEMERO ink cartridges and toner cartridges are designed with consumers in mind. The cartridges are easy to install and perfectly compatible with HP, Canon, Brother, EPSON, Samsung, Xerox and other branded printers.

LEMERO UTRUST, LEMERO UEXPECT and LEMERO SUPERX are sub-brands of LEMERO.

Top-selling ink & toner cartridges of LEMERO.

"Quality is important at LEMERO," said Terry, Chief Executive Officer of LEMERO. "Our cartridges print true-to-life photos and easy-to-read text. Our ink resists fading and smudging. The toner powder used in LEMERO cartridge delivers crisp and clear texts. Customers will get reliable performance and impressive images on every print. In addition, with our worry-free after-sales service, customers can freely return the items they purchased at any time if problems occur."

Plus, environmental sustainability and health & safety are also considered into LEMERO ink cartridges and toner cartridges. "We make sure our cartridges are produced using environmental compliant and high-quality raw materials." Terry stressed.

"LEMERO is proud to partner with the Novak Djokovic Foundation," Terry added. "10 cents from the purchases of each set of cartridges will be used to support the foundation's mission of helping children receive quality preschool education.

"'Make Your Mark' matter just like Novak does," said Terry. "To ensure our customers can get flawless printing performance, LEMERO products are all made by the cutting-edge automated production workshop. We believe this is the way to minimize product failure and help make customers printed materials stand out with bright colors and high yields for every occasion."

LEMERO products are available through Amazon and are shipped in many countries.

About LEMERO

LEMERO provides quality and reliable printer cartridges that deliver brilliant printing results and compatible with HP, Canon, Brother, EPSON, Samsung, Xerox and other branded printers.

For more information, please contact info@lemero.com and follow us on:

Facebook: @LEMEROIMAGE
Twitter: @LemeroImage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427847/Novak_Djokovic_twitter.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427848/Top_selling_ink.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427849/Make_Your_Mark.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Printer Cartridge Brand - LEMERO Announces Novak Djokovic as Brand Ambassador CHINO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked male professional tennis player, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of LEMERO, a premium brand delivering reliable ink cartridges and toner cartridges. With …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods