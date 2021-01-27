 

Logiq Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Units in Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (“Logiq” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, has filed a preliminary prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) for a proposed initial public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”). The number of Units to be sold, the offering price of the Units and the terms of the Warrants (including the exercise price and expiry term) will be determined in the context of the market.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”).

The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner.

Logiq recently submitted its application to list its common shares (including the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares) on the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) in Canada, with the approval subject to Logiq fulfilling the listing requirements of NEO. Upon listing on the NEO, Logiq’s common shares would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ.

“We are fortunate to have the assistance of Mackie’s experienced and capable team as we take this major step towards completing our NEO listing process,” stated Logiq’s executive chairman and president, Brent Suen. “As a senior exchange, the NEO platform exemplifies how state-of-the-art exchange trading technology can help increase investor confidence, improve liquidity, and elevate a company’s global profile.”

Over the past year, Logiq acquired two leading e-Commerce platforms and expanded its global presence. Its product offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Logiq’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of SMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 1000 companies. Among the company’s notable customers are QuinStreet (a marketing technology company), Purple (the creator of the renowned Purple mattress) and Sunrun (a solar company).

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to Logiq and the Units. The Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus can be obtained under Logiq’s corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that Logiq will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its common shares on the NEO, that its application for listing will be approved or that a receipt for its final prospectus will be issued.

