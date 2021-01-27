 

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 16:55  |  27   |   |   

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/26/2021 Close: $41.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,774,000 or $1.55 per common share compared to $1,267,000 or $1.11 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3,727,000 compared to $3,410,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses was $165,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $50,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Total noninterest income was $1,814,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1,045,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3,260,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $2,938,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the six months ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $3,521,000 or $3.08 per common share compared to $2,503,000 or $2.19 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $7,434,000 compared to $6,901,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $330,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and $125,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Total noninterest income was $3,795,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2,056,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $6,686,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and $5,928,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 13.66% and 13.69%, respectively, compared to 10.89% and 10.83% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2019. The three and six months ended December 31, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.46% and 1.47%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 1.19%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.36% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,629,000 at December 31, 2020 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 11.18% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $467,714,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,310,000 at December 31, 2020 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
    December 31     June 30  
     2020      2020  
    Unaudited          
Assets              
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,171,008     $ 6,084,611  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   22,153,590       30,077,626  
  Cash and cash equivalents   30,324,598       36,162,237  
               
Securities available for sale   113,231,548       86,147,475  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,125,566 at              
December 31, 2020 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020   293,684,308       303,102,891  
Loans held for sale   4,882,686       10,876,733  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500       1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,338,426       2,281,588  
Premises and equipment, net   9,273,792       9,338,832  
Mortgage servicing rights   847,773       731,190  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,309,114       9,159,293  
Goodwill   1,213,898       1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   200,997       145,782  
Other assets   944,499       1,101,841  
  Total assets $ 467,714,139     $ 461,724,260  
                 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity              
Deposits              
  Noninterest-bearing $ 47,774,827     $ 42,014,196  
  Interest-bearing   363,890,314       366,527,945  
     Total deposits   411,665,141       408,542,141  
                 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,738,643       3,984,019  
  Total liabilities   415,403,784       412,526,160  
                 
Shareholders' equity              
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;              
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,142,690 - December 31, 2020 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020   18,363       18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,705,654       9,826,124  
Retained earnings   50,609,931       47,660,175  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,693,197       3,634,798  
Treasury stock, at cost: 693,638 shares at December 31, 2020 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020   (11,716,790 )     (11,941,360 )
  Total shareholders' equity   52,310,355       49,198,100  
                 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 467,714,139     $ 461,724,260  


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 
      Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
      2020   2019   2020     2019
      Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:                            
  Loans, including fees $ 3,559,989   $ 3,685,967     $ 7,164,305     $ 7,389,196  
  Taxable securities   321,319     291,542       654,512       684,358  
  Tax exempt securities   417,657     312,265       789,928       625,859  
  Other   9,728     59,806       17,509       166,787  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,308,693     4,349,580       8,626,254       8,866,200  
                                 
Interest expense:                            
  Deposits   581,261     928,987       1,192,646       1,944,647  
  Borrowings   -     10,438       -       20,278  
    Total interest expense   581,261     939,425       1,192,646       1,964,925  
                                 
Net interest income   3,727,432     3,410,155       7,433,608       6,901,275  
                                 
Provision for loan losses   165,000     50,000       330,000       125,000  
                                 
Net interest income after provision for                            
  loan losses   3,562,432     3,360,155       7,103,608       6,776,275  
                                 
Noninterest income:                            
  Net gains on sales of securities   -     (259 )     98,467       (259 )
  Net gains on sales of loans   1,013,356     190,773       2,208,842       357,358  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   9,204     -       9,204       -  
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -     4,565       (6,535 )     4,565  
  Commission income   281,325     277,207       571,403       589,813  
  Service charges and fees   199,419     290,980       294,838       517,670  
  Earnings on life insurance   75,379     73,346       149,820       144,665  
  Other   235,103     208,352       469,446       442,539  
    Total noninterest income   1,813,786     1,044,964       3,795,485       2,056,351  
                                 
Noninterest expense:                            
  Salaries and benefits   1,714,403     1,581,507       3,475,467       3,160,630  
  Occupancy and equipment   321,365     288,883       664,459       584,575  
  Professional   92,608     148,299       153,194       288,638  
  Marketing   108,652     91,721       222,593       199,905  
  Deposit insurance premium   33,000     5,939       66,000       38,939  
  Regulatory assessment   9,301     8,954       18,602       17,907  
  Correspondent bank charges   17,146     19,293       34,663       39,623  
  Data processing   400,688     344,458       821,270       661,396  
  Printing, postage and supplies   72,084     68,995       167,496       137,514  
  Expense on life insurance   15,849     14,894       31,698       29,789  
  Contribution expense   11,887     9,457       27,275       19,003  
  Expense on REO   3,258     17,148       8,039       20,672  
  Other   459,435     338,330       994,748       729,756  
    Total noninterest expense   3,259,676     2,937,878       6,685,504       5,928,347  
                                 
Income before income taxes   2,116,542     1,467,241       4,213,589       2,904,279  
                                 
Income tax expense   342,970     199,966       692,487       401,212  
                                 
Net income $ 1,773,572   $ 1,267,275     $ 3,521,102     $ 2,503,067  


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
 
    Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
Per common share data:                              
Earnings $ 1.55     $ 1.11     $ 3.08     $ 2.19  
Diluted earnings $ 1.55     $ 1.11     $ 3.08     $ 2.19  
Dividends paid $ 0.25     $ 0.23     $ 0.50     $ 0.46  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,142,690       1,137,783       1,142,690       1,141,109  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,142,690       1,137,783       1,142,690       1,137,783  
                                 
Supplemental data:                              
Net interest margin **   3.30 %     3.46 %     3.34 %     3.51 %
Return on average assets ***   1.46 %     1.20 %     1.47 %     1.19 %
Return on average common equity ***   13.66 %     10.89 %     13.69 %     10.83 %
                                 
    December 31
   June 30
                
      2020       2020                  
Nonperforming assets * $ 3,628,670     $ 3,550,611                  
Repossessed assets $ 200,997     $ 145,782                  
           
*    Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
**  Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized
           

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185   


FFW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020 WABASH, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/26/2021 Close: $41.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board