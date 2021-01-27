 

Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global protective coatings market report.

The protective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The major drivers of the protective coatings market include the growth of the infrastructure and construction industry and increasing usage in the heavy industrial machines, equipment industry, and the automotive industry.
  2. Epoxy resin held over 40% market share by resin type and is expected to grow at over CAGR of 5% during 2020-2026.
  3. In the protective coatings market, water-borne protective coating is expected to witness the highest growth of over 7% CAGR and is expected to reach around USD 25 billion in 2026.
  4. The growth of protective coatings market by functional solution type will be driven by anti-corrosive protective coatings. The market for anti-corrosive protective coatings will reach around USD 20 billion by 2026. The market for anti-corrosive protective coatings will be driven by sectors such as construction, infrastructure, energy, petrochemicals, and marine.
  5. Growth in the aerospace industry is driving the demand for protective coatings. The demand for protective coatings in the aerospace sector is expected to grow in the coming years.
  6. APAC is the largest revenue contributing region in the protective coatings market. APAC accounted for around 41% market share in terms of value and 84% in terms of volume in 2020. Countries that largely contribute to the protective coatings market in the region are China, India, and Japan.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by resin type, formation type, functional solutions, end-user industry, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/protective-coatings-market-size-analysis 

