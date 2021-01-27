DGAP-News: Crux Informatics / Key word(s): Financing Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches 27.01.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Round signals significant market demand for more dataset availability and data validation, schema protection, and data transformation capabilities via the Crux platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Crux Informatics (Crux), a data engineering company that manages thousands of data pipelines for companies, has closed a $36M convertible note with its existing investors. The company also announced today the upcoming launch of two new products: Crux Protect and Crux Wrangle in 2021. The products are part of a broader strategy to continue the rapid increase of datasets and services available to the company's expanding client base.

"2020 was a milestone year for Crux, launching three products, doubling the number of data supplier partnerships and increasing by tenfold both the number of datasets delivered and the number of clients served on our platform. We're quickly carrying that momentum by putting this capital to work to significantly deepen the number of datasets on our platform across a growing range of categories," said Philip Brittan, Founder and CEO of Crux Informatics. "In addition, with Crux Protect and Crux Wrangle, we see tremendous opportunity to provide unparalleled reliability and flexibility to meet client data management requests."

Crux offers a high-scale, fast, and cost-effective data delivery and operations service for clients. Today, Crux delivers over 14,000 datasets on an ongoing basis and has more than 700 million data files under management. With this financing, the company plans to significantly grow this amount to deliver any dataset from any data supplier to any data consumer via its platform. The Crux service is broadly applicable, and the company has signed up a wide range of clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, commodity trading advisors, banks, fund administrators, exchanges, large and small traditional and alternative data vendors, cloud data warehouse providers, and analytics platforms.