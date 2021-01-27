 

DGAP-News Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 17:00  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Crux Informatics / Key word(s): Financing
Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches

27.01.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches

Round signals significant market demand for more dataset availability and data validation, schema protection, and data transformation capabilities via the Crux platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Crux Informatics (Crux), a data engineering company that manages thousands of data pipelines for companies, has closed a $36M convertible note with its existing investors. The company also announced today the upcoming launch of two new products: Crux Protect and Crux Wrangle in 2021. The products are part of a broader strategy to continue the rapid increase of datasets and services available to the company's expanding client base.

"2020 was a milestone year for Crux, launching three products, doubling the number of data supplier partnerships and increasing by tenfold both the number of datasets delivered and the number of clients served on our platform. We're quickly carrying that momentum by putting this capital to work to significantly deepen the number of datasets on our platform across a growing range of categories," said Philip Brittan, Founder and CEO of Crux Informatics. "In addition, with Crux Protect and Crux Wrangle, we see tremendous opportunity to provide unparalleled reliability and flexibility to meet client data management requests."

Crux offers a high-scale, fast, and cost-effective data delivery and operations service for clients. Today, Crux delivers over 14,000 datasets on an ongoing basis and has more than 700 million data files under management. With this financing, the company plans to significantly grow this amount to deliver any dataset from any data supplier to any data consumer via its platform. The Crux service is broadly applicable, and the company has signed up a wide range of clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, commodity trading advisors, banks, fund administrators, exchanges, large and small traditional and alternative data vendors, cloud data warehouse providers, and analytics platforms.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches DGAP-News: Crux Informatics / Key word(s): Financing Crux Informatics Closes $36M Round to Accelerate Dataset Onboarding and New Product Launches 27.01.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Crux …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd mit deutlich besserem operativen Ergebnis in 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in The Netherlands
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero reaches new climate milestone by becoming carbon neutral in Latin America
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG baut ihre Beteiligung am Solarparkportfolio in den Niederlanden aus
EQS-Adhoc: Comet übertrifft mit Jahresergebnis 2020 die jüngsten Prognosen, weiterhin starkes 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...