 

Missouri American Water Invests $11 Million in Jefferson City Clear Well, Pump Station

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 17:03  |  72   |   |   

Missouri American Water completed construction on a new $11 million clear well that can hold up to one million gallons of drinking water for customers. In addition, a new high-service pump station was built alongside the storage tank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005685/en/

Jefferson City Clear Well At Night (Photo: Business Wire)

Jefferson City Clear Well At Night (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited that the improvements at our Jefferson City treatment plant will improve our ability to provide clean, safe, reliable service to our customers,” said Brent Haas, Manager of Jefferson City Operations for Missouri American Water. “The clear well, which serves as a storage tank for our treated drinking water, dated back to 1888 and was well past its expected life.”

The original clear well, constructed in 1888 and upgraded in 1927, experienced water leaks over the many years of service due to cracks located underground.

“The clear well supports our ability to maintain system pressure and meet customer water needs, especially in the summer when usage is higher due to lawn irrigation and outdoor use,” said Renee Lawrence, Senior Project Engineer for Missouri American Water. “This is especially important in emergency situations.”

Missouri American Water partnered with Goodwin Brothers Construction Co, the general contracting company, and several local companies such as Stokes Electric, Harold E. Butzer – Mechanical, and Central Missouri Professional Services, Inc. to design and build the new clear well during the 15-month construction project.

“Replacing aging water infrastructure like the clear well helps local fire departments’ emergency response efforts by maintaining pressure and improving system reliability. It also keeps our communities flowing for current and future generations,” said Haas.

The new high service pumps, which pump water to the distribution system piping and storage tanks, were installed to improve the efficiency of water delivery.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missouri American Water Invests $11 Million in Jefferson City Clear Well, Pump Station Missouri American Water completed construction on a new $11 million clear well that can hold up to one million gallons of drinking water for customers. In addition, a new high-service pump station was built alongside the storage tank. This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Inogen Announces CEO Transition
Genkyotex Provides Q4 Business Update and Reports Cash Position
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
American Water Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
Missouri American Water Paints Hydrants in St. Louis County
25.01.21
Illinois American Water’s Annual Environmental Grant Program Open for Applications; Deadline is March 29, 2021
25.01.21
American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations
25.01.21
West Virginia American Water Names Michael Raymo Director of Engineering
21.01.21
New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $464 Million Statewide in 2020
18.01.21
American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day
14.01.21
New Jersey American Water Receives Leading Infrastructure Project Award from New Jersey’s Alliance for Action
14.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Launches Online Emergency Reporting
11.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Offers Second Virtual Information Session on Customer Assistance Programs