U. S. Steel Names Scott Dorn Interim Head of Tubular Solutions

Of the new role, Burritt said, “Scott’s vast experience and deep understanding of the business position him well to lead U. S. Steel’s Tubular organization. We expect this to be a seamless transition and are enthused about continuing to serve our customers with the superior solutions that allow our customers to excel in even the most challenging situations.”

Today, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt announced the appointment of Scott M. Dorn as Interim Head of Tubular Solutions. Dorn assumes responsibility for all aspects of the Tubular business from Douglas R. Matthews, Senior Vice President Tubular Solutions, who will retire in January.

U. S. Steel Tubular Products serves the energy industry as North America’s largest fully integrated tubular products manufacturer. Driven by customer relationships and innovative research, the company provides customized energy solutions, including specialty steel grades, premium connections, accessories, rig site services and expert technical support.

Dorn joined U. S. Steel in 1988 and advanced through increasingly responsible positions in engineering, plant operations, financial analysis and accounting, corporate finance, strategic planning, and business development. In 2005, he was appointed director-commercial for Tubular products and in 2007 advanced to general manager of Tubular marketing.

Dorn holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, formerly the General Motors Engineering and Management Institute and a master’s degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 23.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005690/en/