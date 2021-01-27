New Vishay Intertechnology SMD MLCCs Offer Lead (Pb) Bearing Termination Finishes

The Vishay Vitramon VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series offers a termination finish with a minimum lead (Pb) content of 4 %. Previously, the option for lead (Pb)-bearing termination finishes was reserved for more expensive Hi-Rel devices. The MLCCs released today provide designers with a cost-effective alternative for aerospace systems in which tin whiskers must be avoided but space-level reliability isn’t required.

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) with a lead (Pb)-bearing termination finish suitable for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and other space, military, and avionics applications requiring tin whisker mitigation. Operating temperatures can be as high as +150 °C.

Manufactured in noble metal electrode (NME) technology with a wet build process, the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series is available with C0G (NP0) and X7R dielectrics in five body sizes from 0402 to 1210. Devices with a C0G (NP0) dielectric feature low capacitance down to 1.0 pF, a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0 ppm/°C ± 30 ppm/°C from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 0 % maximum per decade. X7R devices provide higher capacitance to 1.0 µF, TCC of ± 15 % from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 1 % maximum per decade.

The MLCCs are qualified according to AECQ200 to provide designers with Automotive Grade reliability.

Device Specification Table:

Dielectric



Case code



Maximum

voltage (V)



Capacitance Minimum Maximum C0G (NP0)















0402 100 1.0 pF 220 pF 0603 200 1.0 pF 820 pF 0805 500 1.0 pF 3.9 nF 1206 630 1.0 pF 8.2 nF 1210 630 100 pF 12 nF X7R















0402 100 120 pF 33 nF 0603 200 330 pF 150 nF 0805 200 330 pF 470 nF 1206 630 220 pF 1.0 µF 1210 630 390 pF 1.0 µF

Samples and production quantities of the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New @vishayindust SMD MLCCs offer lead (Pb) bearing termination finishes suitable for low Earth orbit #LEO satellites and other space, military, avionics apps - https://bit.ly/3iNGAfI

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?45256 (VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717971333968

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com