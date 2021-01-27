 

New Vishay Intertechnology SMD MLCCs Offer Lead (Pb) Bearing Termination Finishes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 17:00  |  54   |   |   

With A Minimum Lead (Pb) Content of 4 %, Devices Mitigate Tin Whisker Formation

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) with a lead (Pb)-bearing termination finish suitable for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and other space, military, and avionics applications requiring tin whisker mitigation. Operating temperatures can be as high as +150 °C.

The Vishay Vitramon VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series offers a termination finish with a minimum lead (Pb) content of 4 %. Previously, the option for lead (Pb)-bearing termination finishes was reserved for more expensive Hi-Rel devices. The MLCCs released today provide designers with a cost-effective alternative for aerospace systems in which tin whiskers must be avoided but space-level reliability isn’t required.

Manufactured in noble metal electrode (NME) technology with a wet build process, the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series is available with C0G (NP0) and X7R dielectrics in five body sizes from 0402 to 1210. Devices with a C0G (NP0) dielectric feature low capacitance down to 1.0 pF, a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0 ppm/°C ± 30 ppm/°C from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 0 % maximum per decade. X7R devices provide higher capacitance to 1.0 µF, TCC of ± 15 % from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 1 % maximum per decade.

The MLCCs are qualified according to AECQ200 to provide designers with Automotive Grade reliability.

Device Specification Table:

Dielectric

 Case code

 Maximum
voltage (V)

 Capacitance
Minimum Maximum
C0G (NP0)







 0402 100 1.0 pF 220 pF
0603 200 1.0 pF 820 pF
0805 500 1.0 pF 3.9 nF
1206 630 1.0 pF 8.2 nF
1210 630 100 pF 12 nF
X7R







 0402 100 120 pF 33 nF
0603 200 330 pF 150 nF
0805 200 330 pF 470 nF
1206 630 220 pF 1.0 µF
1210 630 390 pF 1.0 µF

Samples and production quantities of the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New @vishayindust SMD MLCCs offer lead (Pb) bearing termination finishes suitable for low Earth orbit #LEO satellites and other space, military, avionics apps - https://bit.ly/3iNGAfI

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?45256 (VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717971333968

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Vishay Intertechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Vishay Intertechnology SMD MLCCs Offer Lead (Pb) Bearing Termination Finishes With A Minimum Lead (Pb) Content of 4 %, Devices Mitigate Tin Whisker FormationMALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency for High Frequency Applications
13.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology Through-Hole Inductor Packs a 420 A Saturation Current Into Compact 1500 Case Size
11.01.21
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 9
11.01.21
Vishay Intertechnology Delivers Best in Class On-Resistance Automotive Grade AEC-Q101 Qualified -100 V P-Channel MOSFET
05.01.21
Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021