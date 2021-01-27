Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – APO

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Apollo’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Apollo in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Apollo, and whether Apollo has suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NYSE: APO) breached their fiduciary duties to Apollo and its shareholders. If you are an Apollo shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

On October 12, 2020, the New York Times reported that Leon Black, the CEO of Apollo, had misrepresented to Apollo investors the extent of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On January 25, 2021, Apollo announced that Leon Black would step down as CEO but remain on the Board.

What You Can Do

If you are an Apollo shareholder, you may have legal claims against Apollo’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

