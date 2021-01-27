Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces a 3.7% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend and Earnings for the First Fiscal Quarter 2021

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2,102,000 or $.56 per diluted share compared to $1,906,000 or $.50 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. This represents an increase of 3.7% or $.01 per share from the previous dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, “Based on the solid financial results of the quarter and our belief that we are positioned for the future, we are pleased that we are able to create additional value for our stockholders by increasing the cash dividend to $.28 per share.

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic conditions, the well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and the communities we serve remains at the forefront. We have and will continue to meet our customers needs and support our communities by operating our branches in a safe and socially responsible manner.”

The Company’s assets totaled $873.4 million compared to $784.5 million a year ago, and stockholders’ tangible book value increased to $21.23 per share from $20.51 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

