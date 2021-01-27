 

Solar Alliance Signs Contract with LG&E and KU for Additional 500-kW Solar Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 17:21  |  63   |   |   

Combined 1-megawatt project construction to commence this spring

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (“LG&E and KU”), part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, to build an additional 500-kilowatt (“kW”) phase of a solar system in Kentucky. On November 9th, Solar Alliance announced it had signed a contract for a 500-kW system that included an option for LG&E and KU to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500-kW system at the same location. LG&E and KU exercised that option, and Solar Alliance will now build a combined 1-megawatt (“MW”) project for the customer. The two phases will be built simultaneously, and construction will commence in the spring of this year. The two projects represent sections three and four of LG&E and KU’s Solar Share Program, a cost-effective option available to the utilities’ residential, business and industrial customers who want to support solar energy for as little as 20 cents per day. A total of eight 500-kilowatt Solar Share sections are planned for the Simpsonville facility, for a total of four megawatts.

“Reaching the site’s halfway point is a milestone we’re thrilled to be approaching and one we couldn’t have reached without our customers,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Eileen Saunders. “We developed this program in response to our customers’ increasing interest in supporting local solar generation and advancing their sustainability goals, and that desire continues to grow across a variety of our customer categories.”

Solar Alliance is working with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, on this and other projects as the two companies expand the portfolio of solar projects they are partnering on.

“Solar Alliance is proud to be building this additional 500-kilowatt project in Kentucky,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “This is a significant project for LG&E and KU’s Solar Share Program. This project also expands the portfolio of solar projects we are developing with Boyd CAT. They are a strong partner that brings expertise and quality products to these projects and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them on future projects.”

