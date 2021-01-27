Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its sales revenue for 2020 and for Q4 2020.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: “The strong business performance in the fourth quarter illustrates the relevance of the new commercial and operational strategy of Balyo, deployed in 2020. BALYO has considerably strengthened its commercial development prospects, since the Group can now count on an enhanced technological platform which reduces sales cycles, and on numerous established partnerships with logistics integrators to support sales in 2021. This momentum should also benefit from a ramp-up of our direct sales capabilities, complementing to our indirect sales channels. The direct sales channel is now operational in North America and Asia and will gradually be established in Europe during the first half of 2021.”