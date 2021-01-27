 

Proposed 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share representing an 80 percent increase on 2019 dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 17:35  |  67   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) proposes a 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512.

The Board of Directors will propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the dividend policy as announced on 30 January 2019, a 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512 (rounded off), noting the reduced 2019 dividend of USD 1.00 per share, that was approved, to maintain financial prudence and further liquidity flexibility in light of the then prevailing market conditions. The proposed 2020 dividend is to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share, corresponding to MUSD 128 (rounded off). Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount, and paid out in SEK, based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEK amount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.

Lundin Energy’s objective is to create attractive shareholder returns by investing through the business cycle with capital investments allocated to exploration, development and production assets. The plan is to maintain or increase the dividend over time, in line with the Company’s financial performance and being sustainable below an oil price of USD 50 per barrel. The dividend shall be sustainable in the context of allowing the Company to continue to pursue its organic growth strategy and to develop its contingent resources whilst maintaining a conservative gearing ratio and retaining an appropriate liquidity position within its available credit lines.

Information about the proposed dividend to be paid out as follows:

Expected ex-dividend date Expected record date Expected payment date
31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021
1 July 2021 2 July 2021 7 July 2021
1 October 2021 4 October 2021 7 October 2021
4 January 2022 5 January 2022 11 January 2022

In order to comply with Swedish company law, a maximum total SEK amount shall be pre-determined to ensure that the dividend distributed does not exceed the available distributable reserves of the Company and such maximum amount for the dividend has been set to a cap of MSEK 7,636 (i.e. MSEK 1,909 per quarter). If the total dividend would exceed the cap of MSEK 7,636, the dividend will be automatically adjusted downwards so that the total dividend corresponds to the cap of MSEK 7,636.

Seite 1 von 3
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proposed 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share representing an 80 percent increase on 2019 dividend The Board of Directors of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) proposes a 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512. The Board of Directors will propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the dividend policy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Completion of exploration well on the Bask prospect in the southern Barents Sea
19.01.21
19 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round
13.01.21
Update on fourth quarter 2020 financial results and webcast details for Capital Markets Day presentation on 28 January 2021
12.01.21
Lundin Energy announces resource additions of 210 percent of 2020 production