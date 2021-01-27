Proposed 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share representing an 80 percent increase on 2019 dividend

The Board of Directors of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) proposes a 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512.



The Board of Directors will propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the dividend policy as announced on 30 January 2019, a 2020 dividend of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512 (rounded off), noting the reduced 2019 dividend of USD 1.00 per share , that was approved, to maintain financial prudence and further liquidity flexibility in light of the then prevailing market conditions. The proposed 2020 dividend is to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share, corresponding to MUSD 128 (rounded off). Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount, and paid out in SEK, based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEK amount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.