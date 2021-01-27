 

DGAP-DD Endor AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2021 / 17:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bamboo Invest UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Jackermeier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Endor AG

b) LEI
391200VGSB1ET1XX0L51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005491666

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
135.0000 EUR 3375000.00 EUR
145.0000 EUR 4350000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
140.4545 EUR 7725000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Internet: www.endor.ag

 
Diskussion: Endor AG - offizieller Thread mit Beteiligung des Vorstands
Wertpapier


