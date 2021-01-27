DGAP-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Endor AG: CEO Thomas Jackermeier further increases private stake in the company 27.01.2021 / 17:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Landshut, January 27, 2021 - Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG, has increased his stake in Endor AG. He has thus increased his direct and indirect shareholding, including his family, of around 47 percent by approximately 3 percent and indirectly acquired shares with a total volume of €7,725,000 via his investment company. The acquisition was made from private funds and not, for example, within the framework of option programs.

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG: "Since the founding of Endor AG in 1997, I have been 100 percent convinced of the direction and product range of Endor and our growth path. Since then we have made great progress, the company has grown and made a name for itself worldwide in the relevant product segments. I am convinced that we will also benefit greatly from the future growth of our industry, especially in simracing. Therefore, it was very important to me personally to further expand my shareholding and I am also considering increasing the share even further in the short term."



About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a "brain factory", the company's focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany ("German engineering"). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, headquartered in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 136 people. Within the group, 195 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2019, the company generated consolidated sales of 39 million euros.



