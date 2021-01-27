Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $10.2 Million

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) reported net income of $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.57 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman said, “Alerus continues to be a purpose-driven company, focused on its business model, strategy and culture. In a year filled with so much uncertainty and adversity, our business strategy of serving as trusted advisors to our clients delivered to our shareholders record annual net income of $44.7 million, a 51.2% increase over 2019. In 2020, we continued to execute on our acquisition strategy, and on December 16, 2020, we closed our acquisition of Retirement Planning Services, Inc. (doing business as RPS Plan Administrators and 24HourFlex). This acquisition allowed Alerus to add talent, increase market share in the desirable Rocky Mountain region, and expand products and services to the newly acquired clients as well as existing Alerus clients through our collaborative “One Alerus” business model and culture.

In this challenging environment we also remain committed to managing expenses. Our ability to continue serving clients and the transition of most of our employees to a remote working environment prompted the closure of six of our 23 offices. We are very proud of our company’s performance, ability to focus on long-term growth for our shareholders through our diversified business model, solid financial foundation and strategic focus on serving clients holistically and in their best interests.”

Quarterly Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.34%, compared to 2.42% for the third quarter of 2020

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 15.13%, compared to 26.67% for the third quarter of 2020

of 15.13%, compared to 26.67% for the third quarter of 2020 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) was 3.23%, compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2020

was 3.23%, compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2020 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans, was 2.00%, compared to 1.83% as of September 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio (1) of 74.44%, compared to 58.42% for the third quarter of 2020

of 74.44%, compared to 58.42% for the third quarter of 2020 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 62.57%, compared to 67.53% for the third quarter of 2020

Mortgage originations totaled $607.2 million, an 18.7% increase from the third quarter of 2020

Loans held for investment increased $258.1 million, or 15.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2019

Deposits increased $600.7 million, or 30.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) As of and for the Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performance Ratios Return on average total assets 1.34 % 2.42 % 1.33 % 1.61 % 1.34 % Return on average common equity 12.30 % 22.31 % 10.65 % 14.40 % 12.78 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.13 % 26.67 % 13.78 % 17.74 % 17.46 % Noninterest income as a % of revenue 62.57 % 67.53 % 61.56 % 64.05 % 60.50 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.23 % 3.17 % 3.45 % 3.22 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (1) 74.44 % 58.42 % 73.68 % 68.40 % 73.22 % Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.30 ) % (0.11 ) % 0.20 % 0.03 % 0.33 % Dividend payout ratio 26.32 % 15.15 % 34.88 % 23.81 % 29.84 % Per Common Share Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.58 $ 1.01 $ 0.44 $ 2.57 $ 1.96 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.99 $ 0.43 $ 2.52 $ 1.91 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.00 $ 16.31 $ 14.08 Average common shares outstanding - basic 17,122 17,121 17,049 17,106 14,736 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,450 17,453 17,397 17,438 15,093 Other Data Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management $ 34,199,954 $ 30,470,645 $ 31,904,648 Wealth management assets under administration/management 3,338,594 3,043,173 3,103,056 Mortgage originations 607,166 511,605 261,263 $ 1,778,977 $ 946,441

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 6.4%, from $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 25.4%, from $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in interest and loan fees recognized on PPP loans of $3.9 million compared to $3.2 million of interest and fees on PPP loans in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2020 approximately $83.6 million of PPP loans were forgiven or repaid and average interest earning assets increased by $125.0 million, primarily due to an increase of $105.5 million in investment securities and a $32.2 million increase in loans held for sale. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent), a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.23% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 6 basis point increase from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2020, and a 22 basis point decrease from 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to the loan fees recognized on forgiven PPP loans, partially offset by lower yields on interest earning assets. The year over year decrease was primarily attributed to the historically low and flat yield curve and a more liquid balance sheet mix which resulted in a 76 basis point decrease in interest earning asset yields and compressed net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $38.7 million, a $6.6 million, or 14.5%, decrease from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a $5.5 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue, a $1.4 million decrease in net gains on investment securities, and a $777 thousand decrease in other noninterest income. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $818 thousand in retirement and benefit services revenue and $321 thousand in wealth management revenue. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to an $8.3 million decrease in the change in fair value of secondary market derivatives and a 15 basis point decrease in the gain on sale margin, partially offset by a $95.6 million increase in mortgage originations. The decrease in the fair value of secondary market derivatives was due to a decrease of $251.7 million in the hedged pipeline for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the change during the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to losses on assets of $707 thousand as we closed two branches and terminated leases at four offices during the quarter. The increase in retirement and benefit services revenue was primarily due to seasonally higher ESOP transactional trustee fees, distribution and health and welfare account fees.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $9.1 million, or 30.9%, from $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenue as mortgage originations increased from $261.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $607.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in retirement and benefit services revenue of $1.7 million due to a decline in revenue sharing and plan document fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $47.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 17.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $3.8 million in compensation expense, $1.3 million in business services, software and technology expense, $779 thousand in other noninterest expense, and $438 thousand in professional fees and assessments. The increase in compensation expense was primarily due to increased mortgage incentives resulting from increased mortgage originations, increased incentives for retirement and benefit services driven by a seasonal increase in revenue, and an increase in performance bonus expense due to the Company’s record financial performance. Business services, software and technology expense increased following purchases of computer equipment, supplies and allowances for home office equipment as the vast majority of our employees work remotely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Professional fees and assessments increased due to legal and consulting fees related to the acquisition of Retirement Planning Services, Inc.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $10.7 million, or 29.3%, from $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increased compensation expense, employee taxes and benefits and mortgage and lending expenses, primarily as a result of the significant increase in mortgage originations. Other increases including business services, software and technology, professional fees and assessments and other noninterest expenses, are consistent with the linked quarter increases noted above.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $656.9 million, or 27.9%, from December 31, 2019. The overall increase in total assets included increases of $282.0 million in available-for-sale investment securities, $258.1 million in loans, $75.6 million in loans held for sale, and $29.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Total loans were $1.98 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $258.1 million, or 15.0%, from December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $212.7 million in commercial and industrial loans and $68.3 million in our commercial real estate loan portfolio, partially offset by a $41.0 million decrease in our consumer loan portfolio. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was due to an increase of $268.4 million in PPP loans, offset by a decrease in commercial lines of credit due to continued low line utilization.

The following table presents the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial Commercial and industrial (1) $ 691,858 $ 789,036 $ 794,204 $ 502,637 $ 479,144 Real estate construction 44,451 33,169 31,344 25,487 26,378 Commercial real estate 563,007 535,216 519,104 522,106 494,703 Total commercial 1,299,316 1,357,421 1,344,652 1,050,230 1,000,225 Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 463,370 469,050 456,737 457,895 457,155 Residential real estate junior lien 143,416 152,487 154,351 170,538 177,373 Other revolving and installment 73,273 79,461 78,457 79,614 86,526 Total consumer 680,059 700,998 689,545 708,047 721,054 Total loans $ 1,979,375 $ 2,058,419 $ 2,034,197 $ 1,758,277 $ 1,721,279

(1) Includes PPP loans of $268.4 million at December 31, 2020, $348.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $347.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $600.7 million, or 30.5%, from December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing deposits increased $423.7 million while non-interest bearing deposits increased $177.0 million. Key drivers of the increase in deposits included strong deposit production from new and existing PPP loan clients, inflows from government stimulus programs and higher depositor balances due to the uncertain economic environment and volatile financial markets. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included a $184.0 million increase in synergistic deposits, including health savings account deposits from our retirement and benefit services and wealth management segments, bringing our total sourced deposits outside of our branch footprint to $595.6 million. Commercial transaction deposits increased $289.5 million, or 35.5%, while consumer transaction deposits increased $108.1 million, or 20.2%, since December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 29.3% as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 754,716 $ 693,450 $ 700,892 $ 608,559 $ 577,704 Interest-bearing Interest-bearing demand 618,900 590,366 579,840 477,752 458,689 Savings accounts 79,902 78,659 75,973 60,181 55,777 Money market savings 909,137 892,473 892,717 773,652 683,064 Time deposits 209,338 207,422 203,731 201,370 196,082 Total interest-bearing 1,817,277 1,768,920 1,752,261 1,512,955 1,393,612 Total deposits $ 2,571,993 $ 2,462,370 $ 2,453,153 $ 2,121,514 $ 1,971,316

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $5.1 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 34.4%, from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $34.2 million, or 1.73% of total loans, compared to $23.9 million, or 1.39% of total loans, as of December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans increased 61 basis points to 2.00% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2019.

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:

As of and for the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 5,050 $ 4,795 $ 5,328 $ 6,959 $ 7,379 Accruing loans 90+ days past due 30 — — 11 448 Total nonperforming loans 5,080 4,795 5,328 6,970 7,827 OREO and repossessed assets 63 10 26 209 8 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,143 $ 4,805 $ 5,354 $ 7,179 $ 7,835 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (1,509 ) (581 ) 3,264 (595 ) 857 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.30 ) % (0.11 ) % 0.66 % (0.14 ) % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.73 % 1.52 % 1.34 % 1.54 % 1.39 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 674 % 654 % 512 % 388 % 306 %

For the fourth quarter of 2020, we had net recoveries of $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $581 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 and $857 thousand of net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily due to a $2.6 million recovery from one commercial client that was previously charged off during the second quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 60.0%, from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $397 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision expense was primarily due to the net recoveries during the quarter. We have increased allocations of reserves during the year for the economic uncertainties related to COVID-19, which increased the allowance for loan losses balance by $10.3 million to $34.2 million at December 31, 2020, a 43.1% increase from December 31, 2019.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at December 31, 2020 was 0.26%, and if PPP loans were excluded, this ratio would have been 0.30%. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets would have been 0.19% at December 31, 2020.

During 2020, we had entered into principal and interest deferrals on 577 loans, representing $153.6 million in principal balances, since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those loans, 18 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $8.4 million have been granted second deferrals, 21 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $3.7 million remain on the first deferral and the remaining loans have been returned to normal payment status. All of these loan modifications were accounted for in accordance with the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions as issued on April 7, 2020, or have been evaluated under existing accounting policies, and are not considered troubled debt restructurings.

Capital

Total stockholders’ equity was $330.2 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $44.4 million from December 31, 2019. The tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $16.00 as of December 31, 2020, from $14.08 as of December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 9.27% as of December 31, 2020, from 10.38% as of December 31, 2019. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans, was 10.19% as of December 31, 2020.

The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Capital Ratios(1) Alerus Financial Corporation Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.75 % 13.08 % 12.48 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.15 % 13.48 % 12.90 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 16.79 % 17.13 % 16.73 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.24 % 9.76 % 11.05 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.27 % 9.78 % 10.38 % Alerus Financial, N.A. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.10 % 12.47 % 11.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.10 % 12.47 % 11.91 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.36 % 13.72 % 13.15 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.50 % 9.03 % 10.20 %

(1) Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (tax-equivalent), and the efficiency ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management’s long-term performance goals and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients, and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in response to the pandemic; our ability to successfully manage credit risk and maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss Standard; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; concentrations within our loan portfolio; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; interest rate risks associated with our business; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative rates; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,962 $ 144,006 Investment securities, at fair value Available-for-sale 592,342 310,350 Equity — 2,808 Loans held for sale 122,440 46,846 Loans 1,979,375 1,721,279 Allowance for loan losses (34,246 ) (23,924 ) Net loans 1,945,129 1,697,355 Land, premises and equipment, net 20,289 20,629 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,918 8,343 Accrued interest receivable 9,662 7,551 Bank-owned life insurance 32,363 31,566 Goodwill 30,201 27,329 Other intangible assets 25,919 18,391 Servicing rights 1,987 3,845 Deferred income taxes, net 9,409 7,891 Other assets 44,150 29,968 Total assets $ 3,013,771 $ 2,356,878 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 754,716 $ 577,704 Interest-bearing 1,817,277 1,393,612 Total deposits 2,571,993 1,971,316 Long-term debt 58,735 58,769 Operating lease liabilities 7,861 8,864 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,019 32,201 Total liabilities 2,683,608 2,071,150 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $1 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized: 17,125,270 and 17,049,551 issued and outstanding 17,125 17,050 Additional paid-in capital 90,237 88,650 Retained earnings 212,163 178,092 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,638 1,936 Total stockholders’ equity 330,163 285,728 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,013,771 $ 2,356,878

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Loans, including fees $ 22,549 $ 21,962 $ 20,659 $ 86,425 $ 85,830 Investment securities Taxable 2,301 1,973 1,555 7,798 5,576 Exempt from federal income taxes 237 238 180 949 798 Other 114 116 493 930 1,096 Total interest income 25,201 24,289 22,887 96,102 93,300 Interest Expense Deposits 1,210 1,683 3,532 8,843 13,334 Short-term borrowings — — — — 1,805 Long-term debt 838 841 896 3,413 3,610 Total interest expense 2,048 2,524 4,428 12,256 18,749 Net interest income 23,153 21,765 18,459 83,846 74,551 Provision for loan losses 1,400 3,500 1,797 10,900 7,312 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,753 18,265 16,662 72,946 67,239 Noninterest Income Retirement and benefit services 15,922 15,104 17,669 60,956 63,811 Wealth management 4,807 4,486 4,117 17,451 15,502 Mortgage banking 16,781 22,269 6,066 61,641 25,805 Service charges on deposit accounts 334 355 451 1,409 1,772 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 15 1,428 — 2,737 357 Other 837 1,614 1,253 5,177 6,947 Total noninterest income 38,696 45,256 29,556 149,371 114,194 Noninterest Expense Compensation 26,522 22,740 19,021 89,206 74,018 Employee taxes and benefits 4,962 5,033 4,268 20,050 19,456 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,681 2,768 2,665 11,073 10,751 Business services, software and technology expense 5,740 4,420 4,337 19,124 16,381 Intangible amortization expense 990 990 990 3,961 4,081 Professional fees and assessments 1,469 1,031 865 4,700 4,011 Marketing and business development 1,045 929 1,138 3,133 3,162 Supplies and postage 544 247 695 2,169 2,722 Travel 21 26 452 359 1,787 Mortgage and lending expenses 1,573 1,231 887 5,039 2,853 Other 1,578 799 1,117 4,985 3,315 Total noninterest expense 47,125 40,214 36,435 163,799 142,537 Income before income taxes 13,324 23,307 9,783 58,518 38,896 Income tax expense 3,144 5,648 2,131 13,843 9,356 Net income $ 10,180 $ 17,659 $ 7,652 $ 44,675 $ 29,540 Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 1.01 $ 0.44 $ 2.57 $ 1.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.99 $ 0.43 $ 2.52 $ 1.91 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 Average common shares outstanding 17,122 17,121 17,049 17,106 14,736 Diluted average common shares outstanding 17,450 17,453 17,397 17,438 15,093

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders’ equity $ 330,163 $ 322,003 $ 285,728 Less: Goodwill 30,201 27,329 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 25,919 15,421 18,391 Tangible common equity (a) 274,043 279,253 240,008 Total assets 3,013,771 2,898,809 2,356,878 Less: Goodwill 30,201 27,329 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 25,919 15,421 18,391 Tangible assets (b) 2,957,651 2,856,059 2,311,158 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b) 9.27 % 9.78 % 10.38 % Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders’ equity $ 330,163 $ 322,003 $ 285,728 Less: Goodwill 30,201 27,329 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 25,919 15,421 18,391 Tangible common equity (c) 274,043 279,253 240,008 Total common shares issued and outstanding (d) 17,125 17,122 17,050 Tangible book value per common share (c)/(d) $ 16.00 $ 16.31 $ 14.08

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 10,180 $ 17,659 $ 7,652 $ 44,675 $ 29,540 Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) 782 782 782 3,129 3,224 Net income, excluding intangible amortization (e) 10,962 18,441 8,434 47,804 32,764 Average total equity 329,210 314,921 285,017 310,208 231,084 Less: Average goodwill 27,766 27,329 27,329 27,439 27,329 Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax) 13,206 12,565 14,912 13,309 16,101 Average tangible common equity (f) 288,238 275,027 242,776 269,460 187,654 Return on average tangible common equity (e)/(f) 15.13 % 26.67 % 13.78 % 17.74 % 17.46 % Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) Net interest income $ 23,153 $ 21,765 $ 18,459 $ 83,846 $ 74,551 Tax-equivalent adjustment 131 116 89 455 347 Tax-equivalent net interest income (g) 23,284 21,881 18,548 84,301 74,898 Average earning assets (h) 2,869,767 2,744,758 2,135,682 2,618,427 2,052,758 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (g)/(h) 3.23 % 3.17 % 3.45 % 3.22 % 3.65 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 47,125 $ 40,214 $ 36,435 $ 163,799 $ 142,537 Less: Intangible amortization expense 990 990 990 3,961 4,081 Adjusted noninterest expense (i) 46,135 39,224 35,445 159,838 138,456 Net interest income 23,153 21,765 18,459 83,846 74,551 Noninterest income 38,696 45,256 29,556 149,371 114,194 Tax-equivalent adjustment 131 116 89 455 347 Total tax-equivalent revenue (j) 61,980 67,137 48,104 233,672 189,092 Efficiency ratio (i)/(j) 74.44 % 58.42 % 73.68 % 68.40 % 73.22 %

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Interest Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 164,052 0.12 % $ 169,770 0.12 % $ 100,058 1.69 % $ 162,616 0.41 % $ 34,876 1.88 % Investment securities (1) 549,198 1.88 % 443,705 2.04 % 296,773 2.38 % 425,219 2.12 % 266,204 2.47 % Loans held for sale 122,820 2.18 % 90,634 2.44 % 51,766 3.01 % 79,201 2.46 % 36,035 3.16 % Loans Commercial: Commercial and industrial 745,415 4.91 % 782,853 4.34 % 473,489 5.30 % 687,266 4.60 % 500,652 5.45 % Real estate construction 40,009 4.31 % 32,747 4.47 % 23,901 5.20 % 32,804 4.54 % 23,625 5.45 % Commercial real estate 545,432 3.82 % 525,514 4.02 % 460,457 4.71 % 523,219 4.18 % 448,869 4.95 % Total commercial 1,330,856 4.45 % 1,341,114 4.22 % 957,847 5.01 % 1,243,289 4.42 % 973,146 5.22 % Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 471,125 3.73 % 460,995 3.96 % 454,854 4.15 % 463,174 3.97 % 455,635 4.23 % Residential real estate junior lien 149,456 4.72 % 153,326 4.54 % 179,714 5.29 % 159,844 4.81 % 184,972 5.63 % Other revolving and installment 76,466 4.53 % 79,343 4.50 % 88,896 4.69 % 79,238 4.57 % 93,226 4.65 % Total consumer 697,047 4.03 % 693,664 4.15 % 723,464 4.50 % 702,256 4.23 % 733,833 4.64 % Total loans (1) 2,027,903 4.30 % 2,034,778 4.20 % 1,681,311 4.79 % 1,945,545 4.35 % 1,706,979 4.97 % Federal Reserve/FHLB stock 5,794 4.46 % 5,871 4.40 % 5,774 4.67 % 5,846 4.55 % 8,664 5.08 % Total interest earning assets 2,869,767 3.51 % 2,744,758 3.54 % 2,135,682 4.27 % 2,618,427 3.69 % 2,052,758 4.56 % Noninterest earning assets 158,417 163,386 153,838 156,713 159,235 Total assets $ 3,028,184 $ 2,908,144 $ 2,289,520 $ 2,775,140 $ 2,211,993 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 622,854 0.19 % $ 589,633 0.27 % $ 442,945 0.52 % $ 551,861 0.29 % $ 428,162 0.47 % Money market and savings deposits 1,012,497 0.20 % 961,669 0.32 % 698,533 1.19 % 920,072 0.53 % 681,621 1.22 % Time deposits 208,378 0.79 % 204,969 0.98 % 195,963 1.72 % 203,413 1.16 % 186,781 1.62 % Short-term borrowings — — % — — % — — % 80 — % 71,421 2.53 % Long-term debt 58,726 5.68 % 58,739 5.70 % 58,760 6.05 % 58,742 5.81 % 58,789 6.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,902,455 0.43 % 1,815,010 0.55 % 1,396,201 1.26 % 1,734,168 0.71 % 1,426,774 1.31 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 738,319 698,594 559,363 673,676 512,586 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 58,200 79,619 48,939 57,088 41,549 Stockholders’ equity 329,210 314,921 285,017 310,208 231,084 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,028,184 $ 2,908,144 $ 2,289,520 $ 2,775,140 $ 2,211,993 Net interest rate spread 3.08 % 2.99 % 3.01 % 2.98 % 3.25 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent (2) 3.23 % 3.17 % 3.45 % 3.22 % 3.65 %

(1) Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

