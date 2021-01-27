SpineGuard Reports 2020 Revenue

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reported today its full-year 2020 revenue.

Pierre Jérôme, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "The resurgence of the pandemic in the fourth quarter, particularly in the United States, once again led to postponements of non-urgent surgeries. This affected SpineGuard's revenue, along with many other medtech companies whose sales depend on surgery volume. In this context, our double-digit growth outside the United States is very encouraging knowing that the vaccination campaigns are now ramping up and that we are counting on the forthcoming US-FDA approval of the DSG Connect interface. Our financial discipline and tight control of our spending enabled us to remain close to operating EBIT breakeven, despite the health crisis, and to reach an agreement with our bondholders on the rescheduling of our debt. We therefore solicited a hearing to the judicial authorities with the aim to garner a decision about the submitted ‘safeguard plan’ and exit the proceedings. This expected positive outcome and the recent advances of our robotic program let us envisage exciting prospects in 2021."