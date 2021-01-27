 

Alchimie Partners With Samsung TV Plus to Provide 30+ Channels

ALCHIMIE (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces it has extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to provide channels to Samsung Smart TV viewers across the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

The 30+ themed channels are populated by Alchimie’s 60,000 hours, multilanguage content library, which includes content from partners such as Arte, France TV distribution, and more. Alchimie then partners with talents, brands, and media groups, such as The Big Issue, Cultivons-Nous, and Army Stories, to create the themed channels by curating content.

The Samsung partnership sees Alchimie debut its first scripted channel, Movies Central by TVPlayer, which provides films of all genres to viewers in the UK and France.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie comments: « Samsung’s European audience is large, multilanguage and discerning. With Alchimie’s inspiring library and technology we can create themed channels that are well populated and agile – designed to appeal to those audiences with high-standards and special interests ».

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

