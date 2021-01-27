MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint venture between Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 30,397 tonnes of development material were processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with total production for the quarter on a 100% basis of 230 thousand silver ounces and 443 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 101 thousand ounces of silver and 195 ounces of gold). Combined with the 42,476 tonnes of mineralized material processed last August and September, production in 2020 on a 100% basis totaled 623 thousand silver ounces and 1,053 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 274 thousand ounces of silver and 463 ounces of gold). The associated lead and zinc production will be reported with MAG’s year end filings.



The development material is being processed through the nearby Fresnillo processing plant (100% owned by Fresnillo) with the lead (silver rich) and zinc concentrates treated at market terms under off-take agreements with Met-Mex Peñoles, S.A. de C.V. in Torreón, Mexico. The revenue from this production, net of processing and treatment charges, will be used by the joint venture to offset initial project capital cash requirements.

Fresnillo also reports that commissioning of the Juanicipio processing plant is now expected to commence in Q4-2021, a few months later than previously reported as some infrastructure contracts have been delayed due to Covid-19, and related to Covid-19 preventive measures implemented at site. Until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned in Q4-2021, Fresnillo continues to expect it will process 16,000 tonnes per month of mineralized material from the joint venture through its facility.

“We’ve now successfully milled close to 73,000 tonnes of development material at the Fresnillo plant since early August of 2020 generating cash-flow to help offset capex and gaining valuable metallurgical understanding at the same time” said George Paspalas, MAG Silver’s President and CEO. “This processing will continue through the end of 2021 and will further de-risk the project as it heads into commercial production.”