 

MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 17:58  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint venture between Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 30,397 tonnes of development material were processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with total production for the quarter on a 100% basis of 230 thousand silver ounces and 443 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 101 thousand ounces of silver and 195 ounces of gold). Combined with the 42,476 tonnes of mineralized material processed last August and September, production in 2020 on a 100% basis totaled 623 thousand silver ounces and 1,053 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 274 thousand ounces of silver and 463 ounces of gold). The associated lead and zinc production will be reported with MAG’s year end filings.

The development material is being processed through the nearby Fresnillo processing plant (100% owned by Fresnillo) with the lead (silver rich) and zinc concentrates treated at market terms under off-take agreements with Met-Mex Peñoles, S.A. de C.V. in Torreón, Mexico. The revenue from this production, net of processing and treatment charges, will be used by the joint venture to offset initial project capital cash requirements.

Fresnillo also reports that commissioning of the Juanicipio processing plant is now expected to commence in Q4-2021, a few months later than previously reported as some infrastructure contracts have been delayed due to Covid-19, and related to Covid-19 preventive measures implemented at site. Until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned in Q4-2021, Fresnillo continues to expect it will process 16,000 tonnes per month of mineralized material from the joint venture through its facility.

“We’ve now successfully milled close to 73,000 tonnes of development material at the Fresnillo plant since early August of 2020 generating cash-flow to help offset capex and gaining valuable metallurgical understanding at the same time” said George Paspalas, MAG Silver’s President and CEO. “This processing will continue through the end of 2021 and will further de-risk the project as it heads into commercial production.”

Seite 1 von 3


Mag Silver Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
MAG Silver ernennt Jill Neff als Unternehmenssekretärin
18.01.21
MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Jill Neff as Corporate Secretary
15.01.21
MAG Silver ernennt Susan Mathieu als Direktorin
14.01.21
MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Susan Mathieu as a Director
11.01.21
Metalle up!: Edel- und Batteriemetalle sowie Uran gehen 2021 durch die Decke!
30.12.20
Neue SRC Spezial Report!: Edelmetall- Uran- & Batteriemetall Reports 2021 sind zum download verfügbar!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
111
MAG Silver - Hier geht's bald richtig ab!