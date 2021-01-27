 

Xilam Animation Positions Oggy and the Cockroaches Franchise for Long-Term Growth with Expansion into Trio of Brands Oggy - Next Gen Reboot; Oggy Oggy Preschool Spin-Off; and Original Classic Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 18:00  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has secured a wave of international broadcast deals across its iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches non-dialogue comedy franchise, which has celebrated international success for the last 20 years, and has now been expanded into three brands: the original classic series spanning seven seasons and 500 episodes; the Oggy – Next Gen (78 x 7’) reboot with a fresh design and thematic focus; and the fully CGI-animated Oggy Oggy (156x 7’) spin-off for preschool audiences.

These new deals demonstrate Xilam’s capacity to maximise the opportunities offered by the evolving international distribution landscape, particularly by capitalising on its existing flagship brands. Xilam’s significant expansion of the Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise reinforces the strength of the property as an asset for the company to ensure sustained revenue growth for the long-term. Following this approach, the Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise, which initially took 15 years to reach €50M in incomes, has now reached the €100M threshold, with over 60% of the revenue being derived from international sales, in just an additional five years.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation, said: “There’s never been a more exciting time for our flagship brand Oggy and the Cockroaches as we build on the property’s strong legacy with fresh and modern iterations, which extend the world of Oggy and will introduce new audiences to this treasured franchise. The response from broadcasters and platforms to both Oggy Oggy and Oggy– Next Gen has been rewarding, and we look forward to sharing these new adventures with families around the world, in addition to ensuring fans can continue to enjoy the beloved original show.”

Oggy - Next Gen will debut globally as a Netflix Branded Original, and has also been acquired by numerous broadcasters including Gulli and M6 in France, Discovery and DEA Kids in Italy, and VRT-Ketnet in Flemish Belgium. Based on the original characters created by Jean-Yves Raimbaud, Oggy – Next Gen will see Oggy take on the responsibility of parenthood as his friends’ daughter, a 7-year-old elephant named Piya, comes to stay. With a refreshed look and feel, this new iteration of Oggy and the Cockroaches brings a focus on emotions, tenderness and friendship. The series will be delivered in Autumn 2021.

Furthermore, already credited as Netflix’s first French Animated Original Series, Xilam Animation continues to score deals for Oggy Oggy with France Télévisions, Discovery Italy and Super RTL in Germany. Oggy Oggy sees young Oggy freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches and living in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. The series is set to debut globally on Netflix this year.

Additionally, the original Oggy and the Cockroaches series, which first launched in 1998 and spans seven seasons, has been renewed by long-term partners Gulli and M6 (France) and Discovery (Italy).

Across all three iterations of the property, Xilam Animation is executing international licensing and merchandise strategies to offer a 360-degree Oggy universe, incorporating multiple product categories and activations.

ENDS

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and NBC Universal, and ADVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, and editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Moka, Mr. Magoo, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam’s expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,200 episodes and three feature films.

In 2019, Xilam acquired Cube Creative, a studio providing the company with unique expertise in 3D and computer generated images. Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.

Xilam animation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation Positions Oggy and the Cockroaches Franchise for Long-Term Growth with Expansion into Trio of Brands Oggy - Next Gen Reboot; Oggy Oggy Preschool Spin-Off; and Original Classic Series Regulatory News: Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has secured a wave of international broadcast deals across its iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches non-dialogue comedy franchise, which has celebrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Inogen Announces CEO Transition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update