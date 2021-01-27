 

AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AMC) announced today that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market equity program.

In its 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2021, AMC announced entry into an equity distribution agreement with respect to an additional at-the-market equity program relating to 50 million shares of its Class A common stock.

That program has now been completed. Together with the remaining shares under a prior program, since the Company’s January 25, 2021 announcement, the Company has sold in aggregate 63.3 million additional shares of its Class A common stock for additional proceeds of $304.8 million.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the Middle East, and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 10,700 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

