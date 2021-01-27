AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AMC) announced today that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market equity program.

In its 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2021, AMC announced entry into an equity distribution agreement with respect to an additional at-the-market equity program relating to 50 million shares of its Class A common stock.